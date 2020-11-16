Radio Streaming Services Market To Witness Excessive Growth During 2020-2027

- Radio streaming services are radio hosting services that enable radio through a server, and listeners can tune in and listen to the radio on the internet.
- A radio server comprises the radio server software and the hardware located in the server or data center. The data center requires expertise connection to specialized high-speed networks, and the hosting provider has to pay to maintain them.
- When a listener tunes to the radio via radio streaming service, the information has to pass from server to the streaming provider, then through some other networks, via several internet exchange points.
- Web radio is hosted on servers which can then be accessed by listeners irrespective of time or location; this is the biggest advantage of radio streaming services.
- Radio streaming services are gaining popularity as radio stations are limited to a specific region or country. Users can listen to a radio of any country or region with the help of stream hosting service.
Advance features for management and operations drives the radio streaming services market
- Radio streaming services have a management console which helps to manage the three service types: Shoutcast, Icecast, and Streamcast as per requirement.
- Some radio streaming services also provide in-house stream management consoles.
- The servers and the sites are secured with SSL in order to protect it from any intrusion.
- Auto DJ mode is also supported by the radio streaming service by enabling auto DJ servers.
- Auto DJ is a program installed on a server that enables uploading of music autonomously.
High latency issues might restrain the radio streaming services market
- Latency represents the time taken for a request to get transferred to the server and information back.
- If radio streaming service from Europe is streamed by a user in North America, packets of information have to travel to and from the user’s location to the server location.
- It might take extra time for packets to make a round trip to Europe compared to streaming from a radio server located in North America.
- High latency causes buffering in a radio stream. When the radio player buffers, it stops playing music, as it waits to receive enough audio to resume playback.
- This is expected to cause hindrance in the growth of the radio streaming services market.
Regional overview of the global radio streaming services market
- Radio streaming services can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
- Broadcasting of the radio on servers enables the use of cloud which in turn increases the adoption of radio streaming services in all the regions.
- However, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to have a considerably high share of the market due to the popularity of radio and more radio channels, thus having a favorable impact on the radio streaming services market in these regions.