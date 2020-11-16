Asia-Pacific Frozen Pizza Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific frozen pizza market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Rising urbanization is one of the pivotal factors encouraging market growth. As per the United Nations (UN), in 2018, 54% of the global urban population resides in Asia, followed by Europe and Africa with 13% each. In 2018, the level of urbanization in Asia was nearly 50%. During the period, 2018 and 2050, China, India, and Nigeria together will hold 35% of the projected growth of the global urban population. It is estimated that China will have added 255 million urban dwellers, India 416 million, and Nigeria 189 million by 2050.

With the increasing urbanization, an increasing shift towards western-style diets has been witnessed in the region, which in turn, is supporting to increase in the consumption of frozen pizzas in the region. Expansion of food retail outlets have also witnessed coupled with the increasing urbanization in the region. For instance, in November 2018, Pizza Hut India declared plans to open more than 200 more outlets in the country by 2022, which aims to widen its footprint in the country. The opening of these new outlets will facilitate pizza consumers to easily get the pizza brands they love, which in turn, will further propel the market growth.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Asia-Pacific Frozen Pizza Market

In April 2019, CJ CheilJedang Corp. declared the launch of its first integrated food plant in Vietnam for commercial production by the end of June 2019. This, in turn, will support the company to capture a potential share in Vietnam frozen foods market.

In June 2018, Amy’s Kitchen Inc., declared the plans for the establishment of a manufacturing unit in India in the next few years as it is planning to develop the country as a processing hub for exports. Apart from serving demand, the company can also be the processing hub for exports to Australia, Japan, Thailand, and West Asian countries.

