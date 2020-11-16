Security Screening Market Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

The security screening market is considered one of the most important sectors as it includes personal security in places such as airports, railroads, stadiums, public places, border checkpoints, government applications and the private sector. Security screening helps prevent financial, economic and human loss. There is an increasing number of unethical and illegal practices around the world, which can be controlled with the help of security screening products such as full body X-ray scanners, explosive tracking detectors, electromagnetic metal detectors and biometric technology.

Security Screening Market is expected to reach $9.10 Billion by 2020; at an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2018 to 2025.

Market players involved in the development of the security screening are American Science and Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Analogic Corporation (U.S.), Argus Global Pty Ltd (Australia), Aware Incorporation (U.S.), Digital Barriers plc. (U.K.),

Based on Product:

On the basis of the products, the security screening market is divided into segments such as X-ray screening system, explosive trace detectors, electromagnetic metal detectors, shoe scanners, liquid scanners, and biometric systems.

Based on Application:

The security screening market is further segment on the basis of the various application areassuch as airports, government organizations, border check points, educational institutes, private sectors, and public places, among others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Security Screening industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Security Screening Market Report

1. What was the Security Screening Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Security Screening Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Security Screening Market was the market leader in 2018?

