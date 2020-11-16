Meningococcal Vaccines Market : Technological Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate

The prudent efforts of the medical research fraternity to eliminate bacterial infections has created ripples across the global meningococcal vaccines market. There is humongous demand for improved vaccines that can help in improving the immunity of the human body. Frequent exposure to bacterial infections can affect the human immune system. Several organizations and entities have lately pointed to the need for developing effective vaccines for a variety of diseases. This is an important consideration from the perspective of market growth and maturity. The next decade would play a defining role in deciding on the direction of expansion for the global meningococcal vaccines market. Several research lines for developing novel vaccines have gained traction in recent times.

In this review by TMR, several factors pertaining to the growth of the global meningococcal vaccines market have been analysed. It is legit to view the growth of this market as a function of advancements in medical research. The medical industry is studying the triggers behind severe infections to develop succinct anti-bacterial therapies. Several regions have joined hands in developing a research-oriented medical industry that can eliminate the incidence of severe infections. TMR predicts that the global meningococcal vaccines market would grow at a splendid CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast ranging from 2018 to 2026.

Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases

A prominent trend pertaining to the medical research industry is the development of cost-efficient vaccines. The medical industry is focusing on decoding the route causes of diseases and infections, with the intent to attack the root bacteria. This factor, coupled with increasing investments in bacterial research, has opened new avenues for market growth and maturity across the global meningococcal vaccines market. The focus of the medical industry on alleviating the incidence of infectious diseases has garnered the attention of the investors. Bacterial infections can take the form of severe diseases if left untreated. Hence, it is important to develop quick action therapies for bacterial diseases. This is an important factor responsible for the growth of the global meningococcal vaccines market.

Managing High Mortality Rates

The high mortality rate of bacterial infections, especially across developing countries, has compelled medical researchers to develop robust treatment lines. In recent times, medical researchers have developed vaccines that can immune the body of meningococcal infections for a period of two years. The next decade is expected to generate ripples of growth within the global meningococcal vaccines market. In severe cases, meningococcal can even lead to death. This has also prompted medical researchers to invest in high-end research technologies to develop effective vaccines. Counter-mechanisms to attack bacterial infections shall come to the fore of the medical industry in the years to follow. The quest of the healthcare industry to provide premium treatments to the marginalised population groups has also aided market growth.

Outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused formidable disruptions across the healthcare and medical research industries. It has become a matter of integrity for the healthcare industry to develop and administer effective treatments lines for the coronavirus. However, there has only been limited success in this regard. Several efforts have been made to test the impact of various vaccines on the novel coronavirus. Therefore, the growing demand for various types of vaccines has helped in cross-selling of meningococcal vaccines.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been leading the fight against the rising incidence of infectious diseases. CDC is a well-known medical entity that has helped in developing several vaccines in recent times. It is legit to state that the efforts of CDC for disease control could translate into the development of effective meningococcal vaccines. Some of the leading providers in the global meningococcal vaccine market are JN-International Medical Corporation, Serum Institute of India Ltd, and Baxter International.

The review is based on TMR’s report titled, “Meningococcal Vaccines Market (Type – Polysaccharide Vaccines (Menomune, Mencevax, NmVac4), Conjugate Vaccines (Menactra, Menveo, NeisVac-C, Nimenrix, Meningitec, Menjugate, MenAfriVac, NmVac4-DT), Combination Vaccines (MenHibrix, Menitorix), Men B Vaccines (Bexsero, Trumenba); End use – Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

