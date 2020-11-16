Skid Conveyor Market: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2029

Skid Conveyor: Market Introduction
Skid conveyors usually carry or hold a product on fixtures with longitudinal holders know as skids. These skids can also be transversal. Skid conveyors are usually employed in an assembly line, paint and spray, and inline production. They are available in both belt and chain type. In terms of operation, they could be either manual or automatic. Skid conveyors offer optimum utilization of surface with the transversal and longitudinal skids, and minimum maintenance, which makes skid conveyor apt for vehicle production.
Skid Conveyor: Market Dynamics
The emerging trend of integration of automation in assembly units across several end use industries such as vehicle manufacturing and the expanding vehicle production is expected to attribute significantly towards the growth of the global skid conveyors market over the forecast period. Further, SCADA controlled skid conveyors that are highly responsive to varying throughputs is expected to drive demand for the market.
Mounting consumer preference towards packaged goods, especially food and beverages, is persuading manufacturers to adopt factory automation to increase productivity, efficiency, and meet consumer demand. This, in turn, is expected to drive the volume sales of material handling equipment, thereby fueling the demand for skid conveyors. Also, the installation of conveyor systems reduces a considerable amount of turnover time and operating expenses. Thus, the trend of factory automation across all the end use industries is the major factor attributing towards the growth of the skid conveyors market.
However, the cost of components associated with the skid conveyors is comparatively, as compared to other conveyor systems, which result in high cost of the end product; skid conveyor. This, in turn, restricts the adoption of skid conveyors in the global market to some extent.
Skid Conveyor: Market Segmentation
The Skid Conveyor market can be segmented on the basis of technology, and platooning type
On the basis of operation, the global Skid Conveyor market can be segmented into the following,
- Manual
- Semi-Automatic
- Automatic
On the basis of skid conveyor direction, the global Skid Conveyor market can be segmented into the following,
- Longitudinal
- Transversal
On the basis of capacity, the global Skid Conveyor market can be segmented into the following,
- Unit Handling
- Bulk Handling
On the basis of application, the global Skid Conveyor market can be segmented into the following,
- Assembly
- Welding
- Painting
- Packaging
- Inline Production
On the basis of end use industries, the global Skid Conveyor market can be segmented into the following,
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Food & Beverage
- Auxiliary Manufacturing
Skid Conveyor: Regional Market Outlook
In terms of value share, Europe and North America are predicted to be the prominent region in the global skid conveyor market. E-commerce, automotive, and food & beverage industries are expected to back up this growth in both regions. In North America, the e-commerce sector grew by 14.5% FY2018 as compared in FY2017, and in Europe witnessed an increase of about 10%. Further, North America and Europe are the hubs of vehicle manufacturing, and also they are the first to adopt any new trend. Thus, the aforementioned factors are stipulated to create noteworthy opportunities for the manufacturers of skid conveyors. China and India are estimated to be the emerging countries in the skid conveyors market owing to their superior vehicle production, in terms of volume, as compared to other developed and developing economies.
Skid Conveyor: Market Key Players
The global market is estimated to be fragmented owing to the high presence of domestic and regional suppliers. Some of the major participants operating in the global Skid Conveyor market include the following players:
- Baldor Electric Company
- Metso Corporatio
- Central Conveyor
- Bühler Group
- Schaefer Holding International GmbH
- Daifuku Co., Ltd
- Siemens AG
- Dorner Mfg. Corp.
- Intelligrated (Honeywell International Inc.)
- Dematic
- Interroll Holding AG
- AUTOMAG INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
