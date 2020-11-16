Microbiology Culture Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027

Microbiology Culture Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global microbiology culture market was valued at US$ 5.7 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027. The microbiology culture market has grown significantly in the last few decades in terms of demand in various end-use industries. Academia, clinical research organizations, and commercial end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food & beverages are providing impetus to the global microbiology culture market. Increase in the potential of bioprocessing and biopharmaceutical applications has driven the demand for microbiology culture media products. Globally, the production of all biopharmaceutical products such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, blood factors, and insulin is based on cell culture media. Biopharmaceutical production may not always necessarily be the introduction of novel therapeutics, it can also comprise biosimilars and generic biopharmaceuticals. This is expected to drive the global microbiology culture market in the next few years.

Increase in the use of mammalian cell line due to its wide application has increased the demand for specific cell cultures. After the production of first biopharmaceutical product Humulin, almost 4 to 17 biopharmaceutical product are approved annually. The shift of the biopharmaceutical industry to animal-derived cell culture in biopharmaceutical products is projected to enhance the growth of the microbiology culture market.

Bacterial Culture Media to be Highly Lucrative

The bacterial culture media segment accounted for the large share of the global microbiology culture market in 2018. Moreover, the segment is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to expected rise in application in food microbiology, pharmaceutical microbiology, and disease research.

Complex Media to Lead Microbiology Culture Market

In terms of culture media, the complex media segment held the largest share of the global microbiology culture market in 2018, followed by other market segments such as synthetic media, special media, and simple media. The special media segment is also expected to grow rapidly in the next few years, due to the increase in demand for customized media for specific purposes. The demand for complex media is likely to witness continuous growth during the forecast period, as it provides a full range of growth factors required to cultivate unknown bacteria or bacteria with complex nutritional requirements. Additionally, the demand for ready-to-use, off the shelf products in dehydrated and prepared culture media has increased significantly. This is expected to propel the segment in the near future.

High Demand for Microbiology Culture in Food & Water Testing

In terms of application, the food & water testing segment held a major share of the global microbiology culture market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to gain market share by the end of 2027. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2027. The food & water testing segment is likely to witness faster growth rate due to increase in edible manufacturing processing firms and growing interest on food safety. Additionally, increasing research & developments in biotechnologies, rise in infectious diseases, and technological advancements in culture testing are some of the factors boosting the market growth.

Governments across the world are taking initiatives in the development of innovative drugs to promote life sciences research. Investments by governments in basic research for decades have provided the fundamental insights for the next generation of innovation. Decades of federal investment in biological and medical sciences in the U.S. have contributed to the advances in the field. Research involves high risk and often decades-long endeavor, making it unattractive to profit-oriented firms. These are some other factors, which may drive the global microbiology culture market.

North America Dominated Microbiology Culture Market

North America dominated the global culture media market is terms of revenue in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. North America is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Increase in the number of research activities and rise in prevalence of diseases are expected boost the growth of the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), salmonella causes illness in approximately 1.2 million people each year. Furthermore, increase in microbial testing in the food & beverage industry has boosted the growth of the culture media market in the U.S. Moreover, acquisition of the new private companies by key players enables to penetrate the market. Initiatives by the Government of Canada such as investment in life science sector for small firms and commercialization of research activities are likely to boost the growth of the culture media market in Canada.

The microbiology culture market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of diseases that cause hearing loss, surge in research & development, extensive government initiatives in the healthcare sector, and increase in presence & investments by global players fuel the growth of the microbiology culture market in Asia Pacific. According to the WHO, in 2017, approximately 2.8 million people were affected with TB in India and over 550 million with chronic hepatitis. Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries boosts the growth of the market.

