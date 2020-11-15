(WATCH) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Live: Stream 2020 NFL Game on Reddit & TV Coverage

Buccaneers vs Panthers channel, start time

The Buccaneers vs Panthers live stream features two teams traumatized by recent losses–especially the Buccs, who are coming off a 38-3 humiliation by the New Orleans Saints. It was their second loss to the team this season.While the Panthers also lost last week, that NFL live stream was a narrow defeat of 33-31 to Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs. At 6-3, Tampa is still far ahead of the Carolina Panthers, who are limping along with a 3-6 record and have already lost once this year to the Buccaneers. Oddsmakers favor visiting Tampa, by a hefty 6.5 points. But last week’s surprising games demonstrate that anything can happen.The Buccaneers vs Panthers live stream begins at/ 10:00 a.m. PT. The Panthers benefitted mightily last week from the return of running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed six games due to an ankle injury suffered in the first contest against the Buccaneers. During the NFL live stream, McCaffrey made 151 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns in his first game back. But McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury that threatens to take him out of the game again. That leaves the running game in the hands of running back Mike Davis. He averaged 86.5 yards per game while starting from Week 3 to 8. It’s impressive, but no match for what McCaffrey can achieve. Nor does it match up to the Buccaneers’ Ronald Jones II, who averages 4.5 yards per run, vs 4.2 yards for Davis. (Still, the Buccs are not a big rushing team overall.) The Panthers may get a boost from playing on their home field, with some fans in attendance to cheer them on. But they are playing essentially the same matchup as in week two, when Tampa Bay prevailed 31-17. Each team played far differently than expected last week, showing that anything is possible, but chances are slim that the stars will align twice in a row for Carolina.Tampa Bay @ Carolina Current Records: Tampa Bay 6-3; Carolina 3-6The Carolina Panthers may be playing at home on Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. Carolina and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak. Carolina might have drawn first blood against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, but it was Kansas City who got the last laugh. It was a hard-fought game, but Carolina had to settle for a 33-31 loss against Kansas City. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Carolina, who fell 20-17 when the teams previously met in November of 2016. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from RB Christian McCaffrey, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching ten passes for one TD and 82 yards, and QB Teddy Bridgewater, who passed for two TDs and 310 yards on 49 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 140.10. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay entered their contest against the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday without any home losses — but there’s a first time for everything. It’s hard to picture a worse loss than the 38-3 bruising that Tampa Bay suffered. They were down 31 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing working slightly against Tampa Bay was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Ronald Jones, who rushed for nine yards on three carries. The losses put Carolina at 3-6 and the Buccaneers at a reciprocal 6-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for Carolina, Tampa Bay enters the matchup with only 77.9 rushing yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league.: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina: FOX: CBS Sports AppThe Buccaneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds. Over/Under: -110 See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now. Series History Carolina have won six out of their last 11 games against Tampa Bay.