Giants vs Eagles Live Reddit: Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Live Stream FREE NFL Week 10 Sunday Night Football online

The Philadelphia Eagles return to action this Sunday in a Week 10 matchup against a divisional foe, the New York Giants. The Eagles (3-4-1) are looking to separate themselves in the NFC East, while the Giants (2-7) are looking to finally get a win over Philadelphia and their second straight in the division overall.

Per 506 Sports, most of America will see the Bucs vs. the Panthers, while the Giants and Eagles will be local regional broadcast only.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin (Field Reporter)

Referee: Ronald Torbert (Eagles are 5-1 in 6 games as side judge and referee.)

Location: MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

NFL Network replay: TBA

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP SIRIUS: 134 (Phi)

Who’s Playing

Philadelphia @ New York

Current Records: Philadelphia 3-4-1; New York 2-7

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-1 against the New York Giants since November of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Eagles’ bye week comes to an end as they meet up with New York at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Philadelphia won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago, winning 23-9. No one had a standout game offensively for Philadelphia, but they got scores from FS Rodney McLeod, WR Jalen Reagor, and WR Travis Fulgham.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, New York has finally found some success away from home. This past Sunday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Washington Football Team 23-20. Nobody on the Giants really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but they got scores from RB Wayne Gallman and TE Evan Engram. QB Daniel Jones ended up with a passer rating of 129.70.

New York’s defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Philadelphia to 3-4-1 and New York to 2-7. Giving up four turnovers, Philadelphia had had trouble holding onto the ball. We’ll see if the Giants can exploit that vulnerability.

Odds

The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 11 games against New York.