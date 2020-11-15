NFL Streams Reddit: NFL Week 10 live Free updates । schedule and Football TV Coverage

NFL Streams Reddit: NFL Week 10 live updates, schedule and viewing info. It’s a unique week of scheduling in the NFL for Week 10, as coverage of the Masters pushes several games to the late afternoon slate and gives us the rare week where we have more games during the 4 p.m. ET window than in the 1 p.m. window. That late slate includes a big matchup between two playoff-caliber teams in the Bills and Cardinals, and an intriguing rookie QB showdown between Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa in the Chargers-Dolphins matchup. The day ends with the Ravens heading into Foxborough as massive favorites against the Patriots on “Sunday Night Football.”

Each week, we’ll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run-through of Week 10, and good luck in your games! All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Buccaneers at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

“This is a very fickle league. Remember when the Bucs were the best team in football? That was less than a week ago. Now we’re wondering about their offense’s future and Bruce Arians is openly calling out Antonio Brown’s snap counts. Should make for a fun next couple of weeks. This reeks of Tom Brady taking out his frustrations, though. Carolina is frisky as all get out, but they’re not great defensively and I think Tampa’s front four can create issues for Teddy Bridgewater.” — Will Brinson on why he has the Buccaneers as a best bet

Brinson gave his picks for every game with best bets and projected scores, which you can find in his Thursday column.

Eagles at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Eagles -4

“This is for first place in the division. That’s hard to believe. The Giants almost beat the Eagles in Philly a few weeks back, but this Eagles team is much healthier. That matters. Look for the Eagles to win a tough, physical game.” — Pete Prisco on why he has the Eagles winning 23-16

Prisco is having an outstanding year with his best bets on the Pick Six Podcast, but you can get all his picks and projected scores in his Wednesday column.

Jaguars at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Packers -14

Here’s your safest and likely most popular survivor pool play of the week, as there are no expectations the Jaguars can come into Lambeau Field and win with Jake Luton at quarterback. The great equalizer could be the weather, as it’s expected to be very windy in Green Bay for this game, but even if that happens you have to like the Packers’ chances with Aaron Jones against this Jaguars defense. The other obvious options include the Saints and Steelers, two teams that many pool players may have already used. The sleeper option is an Eagles team with an offense that’s much healthier coming out of the bye.

But don't just take my advice. Head over to SportsLine to see which team the SportsLine Projection Model is going with in survivor pools. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,600 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. The model has five teams with more than a 60% chance of winning, and you can see them all over at SportsLine.

Texans at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Browns -4

“This game strikes me as a perfect storm for the Cleveland Browns. It’s looking more and more likely that Nick Chubb will be returning to the backfield, which is a significant boost to the team’s ground game. The Browns haven’t been nearly as effective running the ball with Kareem Hunt as the lead back as they were when Hunt was a secondary punch to Nick Chubb. What isn’t as widely-noticed is that Cleveland’s also likely to get guard Wyatt Teller back on the offensive line too, and his absence has played a significant role in the drop-off of Cleveland’s ground game as well. With both of them likely back, and facing a porous Houston rush defense (28th in DVOA, 23rd in success rate), the Browns offense should have a strong game on Sunday.” — Tom Fornelli on why the Browns are one of his best bets

Fornelli is 15-11-1 on the year after a winning week, and you can see the rest of his best bets in his Thursday column.

Washington at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Lions -3

“This one is a contest-play only as it remains off the board in many places, though you’ll likely see something around this number with Matthew Stafford avoiding a final injury tag. But even though there’s a big DVOA gap between these teams, I think Washington is the better team moving forward. The QB change might be a net positive, as Alex Smith is the type of veteran who can manage games and let his defense beat bad teams. And the Lions are bad at this point, and they should struggle to throw the ball against a Washington defense that ranks No. 1 in pass DVOA. Expect Washington to run the ball easily against the struggling Detroit defense and pull off an outright win.” — R.J. White on why Washington is one of his best bets

I've cashed twice in the Las Vegas SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on over 57% of my picks over the past five years combined.

Broncos at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Raiders -3.5

Pete Prisco: “I think they’re going to go up and down the field. I think (Drew) Lock is starting to play better, and I don’t believe in the Raiders defense at all. We saw that with (Justin) Herbert last week, who should’ve won the game. … But I think both teams will score here. I don’t think the Raiders are very good on defense, and I think the Broncos have some kind of issues. I’m gonna go Broncos plus the points, and I like the Over. These aren’t my best bets, but I like the Over.”

R.J. White: “I’m on both those picks as well but I do have the Over as a best bet. Las Vegas is fourth in points per drive, their defense is 32nd. All their games have gone over 51 except for that windy Cleveland game … and Denver can score on bad defenses. Their last two games have hit 61 each of the last two weeks, so they can hold up their end of the bargain there. My power ratings lean Vegas on the line, but I think the backdoor’s open just in the sense that I don’t like taking the Raiders as a medium-to-big favorite just because their defense is so bad.”

Will Brinson: “I love the Over here too, so I guess we’re going to throw it in the parlay.”

That’s from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco, Kenny White and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective, give out best bets and put together a Pick Six Parlay, which has hit four times this season. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

Chargers at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Dolphins -1.5

“Given that Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa were taken back-to-back in the 2020 NFL Draft, these two quarterbacks are going to be linked throughout their respective careers. For the first time, we’ll now be able to see them go head-to-head when the Chargers travel to Miami to face the Dolphins. This is the first time that Tagovailoa will be a favorite, entering this game 2-0 as a starter. The fifth overall pick came out of his shell in Week 9, throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns in a win against the Cardinals. While Herbert has been phenomenal to begin his Chargers career, L.A. has found ways to lose in dramatic fashion, including last week when the young quarterback threw the game-winning touchdown, but his receiver wasn’t able to fully come down with it, and the play was overturned a called an incomplete pass. This game will be extremely close and both quarterbacks will play well, but I side with a Dolphins defense that has been superb over the last few weeks. Miami also rolls into this game covering in four straight.” — Tyler Sullivan on why the Dolphins are one of his best bets

Sully has four more locks lined up for Week 10, and you can find them all in his Thursday column.

Bills at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Cardinals -2.5

“This game is probably my favorite matchup of the week, which is definitely something I never thought I’d say about a Bills-Cardinals game. This game is going to come down to two things, and it’s the same two things that every Bills game comes down to every week: How well Josh Allen plays and how well Buffalo’s defense plays. Surprisingly, the Bills defense actually played well against Russell Wilson on Sunday, which makes me think they could have another big week. If they figured out how to slow down Wilson, I think we could see them do the same thing to Murray. As for Allen, if he’s just 75% as good as he was against the Seahawks, then I think Buffalo wins here. Now, there’s no guarantee that’s going to happen because the Cardinals defense is 75 times better than Seattle’s, but Allen has been so good this season that I’ve decided I should stop picking against him.” — John Breech on why he’s taking the Bills to pull off the upset win

Breech’s worst picks have come in Cardinals games this year, where he’s 2-6 straight up. Will he break the funk this week? You can see all his picks in his Tuesday column.

Seahawks at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Rams -2.5

“I love the Rams this week. Seattle gives up an NFL-worst 455.8 yards per game. L.A. is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games following a loss, and the Rams had an extra week to stew over their defeat in Miami. Sean McVay will have his team ready for this one.” — Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg on why the Rams are one of his best bets

A legendary Vegas handicapper, Goldberg is on a 36-21 stretch with his best bets over the last season-plus. You can see the rest of his Week 10 picks over at SportsLine.

49ers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Saints -10

“The 49ers will get several players back that they didn’t have available last week but will still be without Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle. This is a big spread, and San Francisco hasn’t been a touchdown underdog since 2018. Still, Nick Mullens went 0-2 against the spread as a touchdown underdog in 2018, losing both games by at least 16 points. A reason I like the Saints moving forward is that Drew Brees has his two top wideouts back in Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. The two combined to record nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers last Sunday night. Also, it’s pretty incredible that Alvin Kamara registered just 49 total yards in a 38-3 blowout! I’ll take the Saints to cover this week against an ailing 49ers team.” — Jordan Dajani on why the Saints are one of his best bets

Dajani is 75-52-3 with his ATS picks on the season, and you can get them all in his Thursday column.

Bengals at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Steelers -7

“Give me another team rested and refreshed coming off the bye. The Bengals have the kind of offensive talent that could make a few things happen, even against this Pittsburgh defense. The Steelers are having trouble defending the run to the outside and, even without Joe Mixon, I think Gio Bernard could be a problem for the Steelers running outside zone and catching balls in the screen game. Some of the empty-set five-wide stuff that the Bengals really like to do can also be problematic for the Steelers. On offense Pittsburgh is very hit or miss right now, the passing game has been super inconsistent and they have been very quick to abandon James Connor in the ground game in recent weeks. They’ve been playing with fire all season, winning games by turning it on and off here or there, but that’s going to catch up with them at some point. Add in the fact that a good chunk of key players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, didn’t practice all week due to being on the COVID-19 restricted list, and I see the opportunity for the Bengals to keep things close.” — Jason La Canfora on why the Bengals are one of his best bets

La Canfora is loading up on best bets this week with four total. You can see all the sides he loves in his Friday column.

Ravens at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Latest Odds: Ravens -7

SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine Projection Model. Since the start of the 2018 season, he has nailed 44 of his 67 NFL picks against the spread, and he has a strong play in this week's Sunday Night Football matchup.

That's great news, as the renowned co-founder of Accuscore is 15-7 with his last 22 against-the-spread picks involving New England. He's leaning to the Over, but you can see which side of the spread he loves over at SportsLine.

Vikings at Bears

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Latest Odds: Vikings -3

I've had a successful run picking Vikings games over the years at SportsLine. In fact, I'm 35-12-3 ATS in my last 50 picks in Vikings games, good for a +2152 return for $100 bettors. I'm also well over .500 in my last 50 picks in Bears games at 30-19-1 ATS.

I'm leaning to the Under in this one, but I've also entered a strong pick against the spread for the Monday night matchup.

I’m leaning to the Under in this one, but I’ve also entered a strong pick against the spread for the Monday night matchup. You can get that pick (and all my rated plays) over at SportsLine.Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!.source