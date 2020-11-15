Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Aerospace and Defense Market to 2025 – by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, and Product Type

Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Aerospace and Defense Market trends analysis report 2020 the future of the industries is predicted on the basis of the current scenario, income, and growth opportunities. An assortment of graphical introduction systems is utilized to show the realities. In the end, we examine some inside and outside variables that drive or breaking point the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Aerospace and Defense Market.

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the aerospace and defense (A&D) sectors has emerged as a commercially viable business strategy as it helps the participants enhance their technological know-how while dividing the risks associated with technological disruptions. An M&A facilitates the sustenance of both firms or in most cases helps the major players to foster comparatively faster growth than their competitors. M&As are not necessarily limited to the same sector and there are instances of such collaborations even in cross-sectors by firms to diversify and enhance their technological capabilities to effectively serve the specific requirements of a broader clientele. However, the acquisition of another firm comes with the associated drawbacks. A reckless decision and acquisition of a firm with huge debts can result in future losses for the acquiring company. Also, regulations associated with M&A can prove to be a challenge during such transactions, as these transactions have a severe effect on a country’s economy, and most M&As involving dominant A&D firms require the approval of the country’s legislature to be completed.

Competitive Landscape

The A&D sector comprises of several players and the market is highly competitive. In order to gain major contracts, companies are adopting aggressive acquisition strategies to increase their market presence and dominance. Diversified growth strategy protects a firm from country-specific economic slumps. This has triggered the acquisition of several competitor product portfolios by industry incumbents to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in March 2019, The Boeing Company (Boeing) completed acquiring ForeFlight, a leading provider of innovative mobile and web-based aviation applications that has been a partner of Boeing since 2017 for providing aviators with Jeppesen’s aeronautical data and charts through ForeFlight’s popular mobile platforms. The acquisition is envisioned to align with Boeing’s growth strategy of complementing organic investments with targeted, strategic investments that position the company for long-term growth. Also, in December 2019, Airbus SE acquired MTM Robotics, an industrial automation company to pursue the expansion of advanced robotics capabilities within Airbus’ manufacturing processes. The most notable of such horizontal portfolio expansion is that of BAE Systems plc, which in May 2020, completed the acquisition of the Military Global Positioning System (GPS) business of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The acquisition presents an opportunity to acquire a high-quality, technology-based business that augments the existing BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems portfolio through the addition of world-class GPS anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology. Several other M&A transactions are expected to be completed by the end of FY2020, resulting in a substantial consolidation of the market.

The study determines market segmentation based upon the types in addition to the preeminent regions featuring 'North America, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, Central and South America, Middle East and Africa.'

