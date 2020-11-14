VNSMART SECURITIES Announced That the Number of Users Reached 60,000

Today, VNSMART SECURITIES, a rookie of the new technology securities dealer, announced that its users reached 60,000 on the occasion of its first anniversary

Traditional securities trading companies have been replaced by innovative online brokers, which use more favorable commission strategies and flexible financing leverage, such as Robinhood firstrade VNSMART. Created new possibilities and new investment ideas for generation Z young people!

However, Internet finance has been developing for some time and seems to have the ability to become a new engine of economic development. The application and popularization of technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and blockchain will surely promote the rapid development of Internet finance in the second half of the year. This status quo has a chance to be improved.

The reporter contacted –VNSMART, got some in-depth understanding of online brokers, and wrote on its official website.

The platform shows: “You can use one account to trade global high-quality assets”, “One-stop trading of stocks, futures, options and digital assets in different countries”.

The reporter interviewed Mr. Arthur, general manager of VNSMART. Mr. Arthur said: “We are well aware of the restrictions imposed by traditional securities companies on trading users, and we also know that a series of cost dispersions cause trouble for many users. Headache. We hope to change this situation and become a way to use traditional financial An inclusive trading platform.

Mr. Arthur also quoted a British writer as a reference and made some modifications: “We also have to make sure” that there are trade services everywhere, but no exchange. ”

The platform can provide up to 25 times, 50 times of financing, so trading users can conduct transactions more conveniently and quickly with zero handling fees.

In addition, VNSMART insists that active trading users will have the right to profit from the platform and believes that the securities market can also exist in a decentralized form. As long as they contribute to the platform ecology, they can get a proportional return according to the rules. VNSMART will move forward and backward with trading users, and trading users will no longer be dominated by the platform. This value means becoming a trading platform. Partner”. According to what the reporter learned from the IT department of VNSMART SECURITIES, VNSMART is creating a cryptocurrency, and the transaction generates value, and this price belongs to investors. VNSMART rewards 1 billion VN coins to users. The real realization that users are shareholders , A truly decentralized securities blockchain company in the world! Let’s try it out!