BeSmitten Launches Online Dating Platform for Sugar Daddies and Sugar Babies

First Singapore-headquartered sugar dating website connects Sugar Daddies to Sugar Babies. More information on the business can be found at https://besmitten.com.

Building on 21st century dating trends, BeSmitten has launched its web and mobile app to connect people interested in the sugar dating lifestyle. With more relevant filters, the platform allows members to identify better matches.

BeSmitten got it’s start in April 2020, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Reuben Loo, the Founder of BeSmitten noticed employees in the services (retail, F&B, tourism and aviation) industry being particularly affected, yet those in the financial and technology sector being fairly insulated. Thus, BeSmitten was created to match wealthy Sugar Daddies to the less financially secure Sugar Babies.

The BeSmitten app was launched in September 2020 and has since garnered the registration of 2,000 active users. BeSmitten also uses SSL encryption and HTTPS-Only, ensuring the web app conforms to global security standards.

The two key selling points of the app are that it is privacy-focused and features dedicated relationship manager support. “Our users prize discretion – and we deliver that” said Reuben Loo, Co-Founder and CEO of BeSmitten. “Privacy is the cornerstone of our philosophy. This is reflected in upcoming features such as private photos that self-destruct within a specific timeframe and accepting payments via cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.”

To ensure a quality dating experience for the members of the platform, BeSmitten employs a stable of relationship managers whose role is to help each sugar daddy and sugar baby like identify prospective matches.

BeSmitten is currently running a promotional monthly membership at 30% off until 31st Dec 2020 for people who are seeking to connect with 100% genuine, verified members. Furthermore, there is a limited number of lifetime premium memberships available. Sugar babies who sign up with an .edu email address also receive free premium membership.

