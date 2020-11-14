Street Lighting Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2025: Panasonic, GE Lighting, OSRAM

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Street Lighting Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Street Lighting market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The global street lighting market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to the rising support from the governments of several countries across the globe. Government initiatives such as subsidies and discounts for the adoption of solar lighting help improve the living conditions of individuals. Countries in Asia and Africa have already introduced several schemes to improve street lighting. Moreover, there is also in increased partnership between international organizations, local governments, and regional NGOs to improve street lighting systems, which will subsequently drive the growth of the market.

APAC accounted for the largest street lighting market share during 2017. The availability of government incentives in countries such as China and India to promote energy-efficient lighting and the presence of the several LED chip and packaging factories in the region, will propel the growth of the market in APAC.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Street Lighting market segments by Types: , Traditional Lighting & LED Lighting

Detailed analysis of Global Street Lighting market segments by Applications: Highways & Roadways

Regional Analysis for Global Street Lighting Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

