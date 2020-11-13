Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast by 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Introduction

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic- durable and lightweight, providing significant weight reduction and strength & stiffness performance available in the reinforced thermoplastics. Having multiple advantages such as high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent load carrying ability, low coefficient of thermal expansion and resistant to deformation and crack, along with multifunctional capabilities the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites are used in many end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, wind turbines, sports equipment and others. The primary ingredients used in the manufacturing of carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites are petroleum pitch and polyacrylonitrile (PAN). Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) due to its excellent properties, is used more as compared to petroleum pitch as a raw material. The polyacrylonitrile holds the significant share approximately 85-90% and petroleum pitch holds about 10-15% in the manufacturing of CFRTP. Furthermore, among the product types of the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites, the continuous carbon fiber segment share the significant share as compared to the others segments.

The carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites also serves as a better alternative to metals such as steel and aluminum, owing to its flexibility, resistance to corrosion, durability and others. Moreover, the demand for lightweight automotive material to reduce the fuel consumption is driving the need for the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market globally.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites Market Dynamics

The primary factors influencing the demand for the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market are its properties, carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites exhibits properties such as welding ability and high recyclability, which makes it suitable in the manufacturing of various end-use application products. The applications of CFRTP is anticipated to rise due to its properties such as lightweight, toughness and high strength. Industries like automotive, aerospace and machines & equipment are emphasizing on reducing the weight of vehicles and machines; which also increases the performance and efficiency of the vehicle which is likely to drive the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market globally.

Also, the increase in consumer awareness towards pollution fee and efficient vehicles further fosters the demand for the light-weight vehicles which in turn increases the demand for the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites in the market. As the fuel efficiency depends upon the weight; therefore there is an increase in requirements for light-weight materials from industries such as marines and wind-turbines are also anticipated to drive the demand

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Segmentation

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market is segmented on the basis of the raw material type, product type and end-user industry. Based on the raw material type carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market is segmented as Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) and Petroleum Pitch. Based on the product type the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market is segmented as: Continuous carbon fiber, Long carbon fiber and Short carbon fiber. Based on the end-user industry the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market is segmented as: automotive, construction, marine, aerospace & defense, sports equipment, wind turbines and others.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Regional Overview

The regional demand for carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites varies across the globe. North America region is expected to be the biggest market for the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites, due to the manufacturers such as Boeing, an aircraft maker and manufacturers of defense instruments; thus the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market is projected to grow in the forecasted period.

Stringent rules and regulations such as the European Union by the Europe government regarding emissions from vehicles are further expected to foster the demand for carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites in the region.

The automotive industry holds the largest share in the CFRTP composites market followed by other sectors such as construction and marine and is anticipated to have steady growth in the forecast period.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Key Players

The key players functioning in the Global carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites Market are: Toray Industries Inc., Solvay S.A., SGL Group, Hexel Corporation, Royal TenCate N.V., Teijin Limited, BASF SE and PlastiComp Inc.