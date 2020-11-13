Accelerator Dm Market Demand & Future Scope Including Top Players 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The rubber industry has grown significantly in recent years due to surging demand for products such as tires, inflatable rafts, conveyor belts, and other such products. This has resulted in high demand for rubber globally which in turn has resulted in a significant demand for substances that are used in the manufacturing of rubber. One such substance is accelerator DM. The Accelerator DM also was known as MBTS is widely being used across the rubber and pharmaceutical industry for a long period of time. It is a powdery substance that is used as an accelerating agent of natural rubbers and synthetic rubbers. The extensive and daily life applications of rubbers in making rubber fabric, rubber belts and others are significantly driving the growth of accelerator DM market. Such factors are fueling the growth of accelerator DM in the market. The accelerator DM is used as a starting point of new compound development such as in mineral filled types for applications such as soles, heels or other molded goods. Such factors are further driving the growth of accelerator DM market.

Vendors in the accelerator DM market are focusing on mixing the substance into other materials to increase its usability. They are also focusing on making products such as chloroprene rubber by using accelerator DM as plasticizer or retarder. The market of accelerator DM is expected to grow significantly in India since it is the largest producer and third largest consumer of natural rubber. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific region.

Accelerator DM Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rubber finds wide applications in routine life. Thus, the accelerator DM is used to make vehicle tires, tubes, and rubber hose, belts made of rubber, shoes and many others. Such wide applications have driven the market of accelerator DM significantly. The accelerator DM are essential ingredients that increase the sulfur bonding to rubber macromolecules in the form of cross links. The accelerator DM is also a non-toxic chemical material which is insoluble in water. Such factors are further fueling the adoption of accelerator DM in the market.

The accelerator DM cannot be used alone in furnace black natural rubber stocks since it may cause scorching problems. This acts as a major restraint to the growth of accelerator DM market. The accelerator DM materials can only be stored in certain specific environmental conditions such as a tightly closed container, well-ventilated place, and others. Also, these materials have a limited shelf life of a year when stored in specified conditions. Such factors are further hampering the growth of accelerator DM market.

Accelerator DM Market: Segmentation

The accelerator DM market can be categorized on the basis of the types and applications. The wide area applications of rubbers in tires, rubber fabric, rubber belts and others has resulted in high adoption of accelerator DM material in rubber industry. Thus, the rubber industry amongst the application segment is expected to grow significantly in the accelerator DM market.

Segmentation of the Accelerator DM market based on type:

General Grade

Refined Grade

Segmentation of the Accelerator DM market based on applications:

Rubber Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Accelerator DM Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Accelerator DM Market are NOCIL, Sanshin Chemical Industry, Shandong Longze Chemical Co.,Ltd., Dalian Richon Chem CO., LTD., Akrochem, Double Vigour Chemical Product, Wenzhou Jiali Chemical, Fengcheng Geneco and Chuangsheng Chemical Technology.

Regional Overview

The Accelerator DM market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. China is expected to be a large market for Accelerator DM as a majority of the Accelerator DM vendors such as Shandong Longze Chemical Co.,Ltd., Sanshin Chemical Industry, and Fengcheng Geneco are based in the region. The increasing spending of Asia Pacific countries such as rubber industry are driving the adoption of Accelerator DM in the region. The growing popularity of Accelerator DM in developing regions, such as Latin America, and parts of Africa, are characterized by the increasing spending on consumer goods in the regions. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above are likely to increase the scope of penetration of Accelerator DM in these regions in the near future.

