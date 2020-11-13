Natural Sweeteners Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Key Players

The natural sweeteners market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the increasing demand for diverse alternates, including low-intensity sweeteners, high-intensity sweeteners, and high fructose corn syrup in food & beverage as well as in healthcare industry. There are several health benefits associated with the calories contained natural sweeteners compared to artificial sweeteners as natural sweeteners contain more fiber, helps to regulate sugar absorption by the body, and lower the glycemic index. These factors are expected to boost the market for natural sweeteners in the near future. Furthermore, growing awareness among consumers towards diabetes and other chronic health problem is boosting the growth of the natural sweeteners’ demand worldwide. However, the manufacturing cost of natural sweeteners is high as compared to normal sugar is a key factor restraining the growth of the target market. Nevertheless, with technological advancement and innovative product development, market players can gain profit by investing in this market.

Major key companies covered in this report:

Wilmar International Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate and Lyle PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Raizen S.A.

Associated British Foods plc

Cargill, Inc

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Symrise AG

Natural Sweeteners Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America

