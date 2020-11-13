The Ocular Vitamins market to be under the gambit of “growth curve” in the next decade

Ocular Vitamins are the vitamins, which are used to maintain the health of the eye. There are many vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin B6, vitamin B9, which are used to keep the eyes healthy. Lutein and zeaxanthin are the vitamins, which play an important in maintaining eye health. Lutein and zeaxanthin are a part of the carotenoid family. They are found in the retina of the eyes. Omega-3 Fatty acids are another class of ocular vitamins, which play an important role in maintaining the health of the eye. Thiamine supplements are also used for the prevention of cataract. A study was conducted in Australia, and it was found that the presence of thiamine in the diet or intake of thiamine in the regular diet, reduces the risk of developing thiamine by 40%. Most common vision diseases include age-related macular degeneration and cataracts. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss in the United States. This disease affects more than 10 million people. A cataract is the clouding of the lens of the eye. It impairs the vision ability of the person.

Increasing prevalence of ocular diseases and vision impairment is one of the most important factors, driving the growth of ocular vitamins market. Increasing geriatric population is another factor which is responsible for the growth of ocular vitamins market. The increasing prevalence of macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and cataract is boosting the growth of ocular vitamins market among the geriatric population. High adoption of poor lifestyle habits, is increasing the prevalence of digital eye strain, especially amongst teenagers. This factor is also expected to increase the growth of ocular vitamins market. Various other factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, an increasing number of ophthalmology clinics, technological advancement leading to better diagnosis of eye diseases and various others such factors are responsible in increasing the growth of ocular vitamins market. Increasing healthcare awareness and high disposable income can increase the growth of ocular vitamins market. Discontinuation of eye medication in between the course of eye care is a factor which can hinder the growth of ocular vitamins market. In some cases, allergies are caused by ocular vitamins, is also expected to hinder the growth of ocular vitamins market.

The global Ocular Vitamins market is segmented on the basis of product type, product form, distribution channel, and geography:

Segmentation by Product type Zeaxanthin Lutein Omega-3 Thiamine Vitamin A supplements Vitamin E supplements Vitamin C supplements Zinc supplements Copper supplements Combinational vitamins

Segmentation by Form Tablets Powder Eye Drops

Segmentation by distribution channels Hospital Pharmacies Drug stores Retail pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Based on the product type, the Ocular Vitamins are segmented into zeaxanthin, lutein, omega-3, and combinational drugs. Zeaxanthin and lutein are the ocular vitamins which are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the ocular vitamins market. Based on the form of the product, the ocular vitamins can be found in tablet forms or in eye drops form. A tablet form of ocular vitamins is the most common form of ocular vitamins, which are expected to hold the maximum share in the overall ocular vitamins market. Based on the distribution channel, ocular vitamins are available by hospital pharmacies, drug stores retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. Drug stores and hospital pharmacies are expected to hold a large revenue share in the overall ocular vitamins market.

Geographically, global ocular vitamins market has been segmented into a few key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global ocular market due to high technological advancements in the field of healthcare and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global Ocular Vitamins market because of the increasing prevalence of vision impairment. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a large share in the ocular vitamins market due to increasing population and increasing healthcare awareness.

Some of the players identified in the global Ocular Vitamins market are Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Novartis, Alcon, Biosyntrx Inc., EyeScience, ZeaVision LLC, Pfizer Inc., etc.

