The Vitrectomy Lenses market to witness remarkable disruptions in the next decade

Vitrectomy is the surgical procedure of removing vitreous humor gel which fills the eye cavity. Many vitrectomy procedures are performed sutureless incision which is generally an outpatient surgery performed in hospitals or ambulatory surgery centers. The vitrectomy procedure involves little or no pain, and it is used for the treatment of the various retinal diseases. The vitrectomy lenses are used in the surgical procedure due to their capability to provide better visualization by widening field of vision. The vitrectomy is very delicate procedure and hence it requires as much skilled personnel as well as clear vision of the site from where vitreous gel is to be removed and hence vitrectomy lenses plays an important role. The conditions such as age related macular degeneration, CMV retinitis, diabetic retinopathy, a detached retina, diabetic vitreous hemorrhage, macular hole and epiretinal membrane requires the vitrectomy procedure.

Increasing number of procedures of the vitrectomy expected to drive the growth of the vitrectomy lenses market across the globe. Age related macular degeneration is one of the most prevalent condition in the geriatric population and hence aging population of the world expected to drive the growth of the vitrectomy lenses market. Increasing prevalence of the diabetes contributes to increasing number of people suffering from the diabetic retinopathy which in turn expected to fuel the growth of the vitrectomy lenses market. Prevalence of the diabetes is increasing rapidly in Asia, particularly in India and China where more than 2.5 billion people resides which indicates the significant market growth opportunity for the vitrectomy lenses in the region. The superiority of vitrectomy when performed with the vitrectomy lenses inducing little or no pain helps to increase the patient compliance driving the growth of the vitrectomy lenses market. Most of the vitrectomy procedures are carried out as an outpatient procedures and hence do not require inpatient stay, which minimizes the economic burden hence more people opt for the vitrectomy procedures driving the growth of the vitrectomy lenses market. Improving workforce of skilled professionals to carry out vitrectomy procedure across the developing region further expected to drive the growth of the vitrectomy lenses market. Whereas, complexity of the vitrectomy procedure may hamper the potential growth of the vitrectomy lenses market.

The global vitrectomy lenses market is segmented based on the type, material type, application, end user and region.

Based on the type, global vitrectomy lenses market is segmented as:

Biconcave

Plano Concave

Prismatic

Planoconcave

By material type, global vitrectomy lenses market is segmented as:

Poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA)

Silicone

By application, global vitrectomy lenses market is segmented as:

Age Related Macular Degeneration

CMV Retinitis

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Vitreous Hemorrhage

Macular Hole

Others

By end user, global vitrectomy lenses market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

The global vitrectomy lenses market expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing prevalence of eye diseases requiring vitrectomy procedure. By type, biconcave vitrectomy lenses expected to dominate the global vitrectomy lenses market in terms of revenue. By material, PMMA expected to dominate the revenue generation in the vitrectomy lenses market due to superiority of the material as compared to silicone. By application, age related macular degeneration expected to be the most lucrative segment due to higher prevalence of the condition. By end user, hospitals expected to be the most lucrative segment due to higher patient footfall.

The global vitrectomy lenses market is expected to be dominated by North America due to higher number of vitrectomy procedures in the region. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market. Asia-Pacific is the emerging vitrectomy lenses market due to rapidly increasing adoption of vitrectomy lenses for the procedure. Latin America is expected to witness steady growth due to gradually increasing product availability in the region. MEA is the least lucrative vitrectomy lenses market due to least number od vitrectomy procedures performed in the region.

The key participants in the global vitrectomy lenses market are: Vitreq, Volk Optical, Inc., FCI, Ocular Instruments, Aurolab, Suraj Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd., APPASAMY ASSOCIATES, OCULUS Surgical, Inc. and others.

