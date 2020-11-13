Global Rafting Equipment Market Growth Forecasts, Upcoming/Current Technology Trends, Long-Term & Short-Term COVID-19 Impacts On The Industry From 2020-2026| Published by Reportspedia

Reportspedia has added a new report, titled: Global Rafting Equipment Market Research Report 2020

As per the findings of the report, the demand in the global Rafting Equipment market will increment at a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026

The goal of Global Rafting Equipment market research report is to provide the users a complete picture of the Rafting Equipment industry during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The global Rafting Equipment report provides the key market insights and the growth-inducing factors. It also conducts a comprehensive study of Rafting Equipment market based on market growth, market volume, key market segments of Rafting Equipment that are differentiated based on product type, product use, major geographic regions contributing to Rafting Equipment market development.

Basically the Rafting Equipment market is segmented by types, application and region. For each of these segments, the report provides revenue in terms of million USD, growth rate, comparison of demand and future prospects between products and application, and revenue generated from sales.

To represent an elaborated competitive landscape, the report profiles some of the key companies currently holding a position of strength in the global Rafting Equipment market

Key players

Rave Sports

HYSIDE Inflatables

AIRE

Maravia

Vanguard Inflatables

SOTAR

Aqua Marina

AIRHEAD

NRS

Wing Inflatables

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Inflatable Rafting Boats

Protective Rafting Gear

Rafting Accessories

By Application:

Sporting Goods Retailers

Supermarkets

Online Retail

Other

