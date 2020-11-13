Global Gene Editing Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The global gene editing market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, increasing demand for precision medicines, and a significant rise in the R&D expenditure by the industry players. Some of the players operating in the global gene editing industry include GenScript Technologies Corp., Merck KGaA, Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (Danaher Corp.), Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and CRISPR Therapeutics AG, among others.

The players are majorly focusing on CRISPR technology in the global gene editing market. With the increasing importance of CRISPR technology, players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has established presence in diversified life sciences markets, which has vanished the risk and dependency on any business segment. The company has a robust product line which enables it to further strengthen its position in the global gene editing market. in June 2017, the company launched a program of four-day lecture-based and hands-on CRISPR and TALEN genome-editing workshops at its global training facilities.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is another major player operating in the global gene editing market. The company uses the CRISPR gene-editing method. The lead candidate of the company CTX001, is currently in phase 1 clinical studies, and it targets blood diseases such as beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD). In June 2019, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. expanded its collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics and completed the acquisition of Exonics Therapeutics to enhance its gene editing capabilities for the development of novel therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1).

Through the expanded collaboration with CRISPR and the acquisition of Exonics, the company is aimed at bringing together the intellectual property, technologies, and scientific expertise needed for establishing a leading gene editing platform for DMD and DM1.

Global Gene Editing Market Segmentation

By Technology

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)

Transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN)

Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN)

Others

By Application

Cell Line Editing

Animal Genome Editing

Plant Genome Editing

Others

Global Gene Editing Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Allele Biotech and Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Bio Palette Co., Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Caribou Bioscience Inc.

Cibus Ltd.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Editas Medicine

Evogene Ltd.

GeneCopoeia Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (Danaher Corp.)

Lonza Group AG

MerckKGaA

New England Biolabs Inc.

Origene Technologies, Inc.

SangamoTherapeutics,Inc.

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Tropicbioscience UK Ltd.

