Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market report reviews trends, revenue, size, competitive landscape analysis and forecast

What is Digital Therapeutic (DTx) ?

Digital therapeutics refers to software products which are incorporated in treatment of various medical conditions. Similar to consumer wellness applications digital therapeutics application allows users to take control over their own health. Digital therapeutics as a pretty new concept is escalating quickly and is likely to grow drastically over the forecast period. Digital therapeutics offers therapeutic interventions to patients that are driven by software programs to prevent, manage, or treat a broad spectrum of conditions including physical, mental, behavioral conditions etc. Digital therapeutics offers a wide range of services that propel users to embrace healthy habits and efficiently track and manage their conditions.

Wilmington, November-2020: Axiom Market Research & Consulting published a report which covers detailed analysis of key drivers and restricting factors, value chain analysis, economic impact of COVID 19 on Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market, GDP impact of COVID 19 and competitive landscape backed by strategic outlook of each company. The global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market is projected to grow at a impressive CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market. The report sheds light on future opportunities, recent developments, competitive landscape and market opportunity analysis. The research report on the global market offers a detailed look at some of the key elements of the overall market such as the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities present in the global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market.

COVID 19 Scenario

Axiom market research takes an account of the COVID-19 situation across the globe. The report aims to offer an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) industry. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by companies operating in Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segmentation: Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market:

The market is analysed based on various market segments across the key regions/countries such as, North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), APAC (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), Rest of the World (Latin America and Middle East Africa)

Besides, this comprehensive study provides a forecast and analysis of the global “Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market”. The report unfolds rare and distinguished intelligence regarding the market dynamics including drivers, threats, restraints, and opportunities present in the Digital Therapeutic (DTx) industry. It provides the data about producing base distribution, sales area, product kind, market competitive scenario and trends, market concentration rate, and growth rate.

The key players of digital therapeutics market include Noom (US), PBetter Therapeutics (US), Happify (US), Kaia Health (Germany), Mango Health (US), Click Therapeutics (US), Canary Health (US), Wellthy Therapeutics (India), Cognoa (US), Ayogo Health (Canada), Livongo Health (US), Omada Health (US), WellDoc (US), Pear Therapeutics (US), Mindstrong Health (US), 2Morrow (US), and Ginger (US), roteus Digital Health (US), Propeller Health (US), and Akili Interactive Labs (US) among others.

