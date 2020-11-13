Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global cardiac Holter monitor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7.0% during the forecast period. Advances in cardiac diagnostic devices are primarily supporting to drive the demand for Holter monitors. A Holter monitor is a continuous and portable heart monitoring device that is used to record and track heart rhythm. There are several innovations reported for Holter monitor devices that have made it ultralight and attached with the skin through wireless electrodes and adhesives. Some notable innovation in Holter monitors includes BodyGuardian Holter, Novi patch Holter monitor, Zio Patch, and MoMe Kardia system. These are new ambulatory ECG monitors that offer more freedom and comfortability to the patients to conduct everyday activities and can transmit data through mobile apps to physicians.

BodyGuardian Holter (Preventice Solutions, Inc.) allows monitoring patients for as long as 30 days. It features a monitor that is easy to read and wirelessly gathers data from the rechargeable device. This uses a disposable adhesive patch to detect abnormalities that are attached directly to the skin. In May 2018, the company declared the introduction of the reusable, smallest long-term Holter technology, BodyGuardian Mini for cardiac monitoring. It is a compactly designed technology that comprises lightweight, ultra-small, cardiac monitor that allows up to 14-days of ECG measurements which is further transmitted to a physician in a data-rich and an easy-to-read report.

Novi patch Holter monitor (ScottCare Cardiovascular Solutions) enables faster detection of irregular heart rhythms and minimizes patient preparation time which is needed in the case of conventional Holter monitors. While attached to the chest, the device starts recording instantly and automatically stopped upon removal. The patch unit is small in size and contains features, such as wireless, water-resistant, and lightweight. It utilizes a rechargeable and integral battery. The device can record for up to 72 hours by using a single disposable patch electrode. The ScottCare portfolio of solutions comprises proprietary algorithms for the diagnosis of accurate heart rhythm.

Further, Zio Patch by iRhythm Technologies is a one-lead ECG sensor with water resistance. The sensor is attached to the chest to monitor the patient condition 24-hour for more than 2 weeks. The patch consists of hydrogel electrodes and it doesn’t require a battery change. Strong analytics allows to assess the massive amount of patient data and deliver patterns that support doctors effectively diagnose heart rhythm problems without any additional testing.

Such kinds of innovations in Holter monitors allow to capture and display heart activity and enable physicians to easily and quickly detect abnormality in heart rhythm. The rising innovations in cardiac Holter monitor devices coupled with increasing funding opportunities for wearable health monitoring devices will further contribute to the market growth. In addition, the advances in these devices will more advance their capabilities and thereby will likely drive the global cardiac Holter monitor market.

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market- Segmentation

By Product Type

Wired Holter Monitor

Wireless Holter Monitor

Holter Analysis Systems and Software

By End-User

Hospital and Clinic

Diagnostic Center

Others (Homecare)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

ACS Diagnostics, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Borsam Biomedical Instruments Co., Ltd.

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

CompuMed, Inc.

Cortrium ApS

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hemodynamics Company LLC

