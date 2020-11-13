Software Defined Storage Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Software Defined Storage market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.72 Billion in 2018 to USD 22.56 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 36%.

The SDS market has the potential to grow over the next few years as it has advantages over traditional storage systems in terms of functionality and cost effectiveness. The exponential increase in the amount of data across the enterprise, the increase in the concept of “software defined”, and the demand for cost optimization of data management are some of the major drivers of the market.

The Software Defined Storage market ecosystem comprises standalone SDS providers with a server or platform such as VMware (California, U.S.), Fujitsu (Tokyo, Japan), and IBM (New York, U.S.);

By Component:

Platform/solution

Service

By Software

SDS server

Data security and compliance software

SDS controller software

Data management

Storage hypervisor

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Software Defined Storage industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Software Defined Storage Market Report

1. What was the Software Defined Storage Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Software Defined Storage Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Software Defined Storage Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

