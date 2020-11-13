Software Defined Security Market Current Trends, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2026

Software-Defined Security market to grow from USD 1.59 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.76 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33%.

With software-defined security, dynamic security can be implemented in the network through a controller driven by software or application. These security models help protect a number of security-related issues such as network segmentation, threat detection, intrusion alerts, and access control regulated and managed by security software.

Major vendors that offer their products and services in this market are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California), Intel Corporation (California), VMware, Inc. (California), Symantec Corporation (California), EMC Corporation (Massachusetts), Fortinet, Inc. (California),

On the basis of Components:

Solutions

Services

On the basis of Enforcement Point:

Application and Mobile Device Security

Virtual Machines (VMs)/Server/Storage Security

Network Security Gateways

Others (Cloud, Database, and Web)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Software-Defined Security industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Software-Defined Security Market Report

1. What was the Software-Defined Security Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Software-Defined Security Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Software-Defined Security Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

