Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market (Impact of COVID-19) Top Growing Companies: Alcon Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International SA

Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics have been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The major players in the ophthalmology drug and device market are Alcon Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International SA, Haag-Streit Group, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co. Ltd, Topcon Corporation, and Ziemer Group AG.

Scope of the Report

The European ophthalmology drug and device market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include the growing prevalence of eye disease, technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology, and rising geriatric population. According to Eurostat, cataract surgery is one of the most common surgical operations in Europe.

Key Market Trends

Cataract Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Forecast Period

Based on disease, the market is segmented into glaucoma, cataract, age-related macular degeneration, inflammatory diseases, refractive disorders, and other diseases.

In 2019, the cataract segment dominated the European ophthalmic drugs and device market, due to the growing number of cataract removal surgeries taking place across the world. Cataract is a common problem among the geriatric population, and it may lead to blindness, if not given immediate medical attention. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, cataracts affect more than 13.3 million European age 40 and older. By the age of 75, approximately half of all European have cataracts.

Technological advancements and rising strategic collaborations are some of the other factors anticipated to propel the market for retinal disorder treatment. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness launched the Vision 2020: The Right to Sight in 1999 as a collaborative global initiative with the aim of eliminating avoidable blindness by 2020. As a result of these factors, cataract is expected to drive the demand for drugs and devices during the study period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Europe Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

