Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (Impact of COVID-19) Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2025

Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics have been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

Competitive Landscape

Abbott Laboratories, Biomrieux, Bio-rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Scope of the Report

The increasing awareness of auto-immune diseases, through programs of research, education, support, and advocacy is a key factor augmenting the usage rates. The European Commission is taking several steps to increase awareness among the public regarding the risk factors in developing autoimmune diseases. Thus, as symptoms occur, they can seek diagnosis and begin a treatment regimen.

Key Market Trends

Rheumatoid Arthritis is Expected to Dominate the Systemic Autoimmune Disease Segment in the Coming Future

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic, progressive, and inflammatory autoimmune disease associated with HLA-DR4 and HLA-DR1 serotypes, characterized by persistent inflammation of the synovium that leads to the destruction of joints. The availability of treatment options, such as biologics, increasing awareness about rheumatoid arthritis, and the presence of reimbursement schemes across many countries are driving the growth of the segment. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is more prevalent in females. For instance, the United Kingdom has a prevalence rate of 1.2% in females and 0.4% in males.

Increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases, off-label prescription of NSAIDs, and other pain management drugs are expected to increase the demand for RA diagnosis. In addition, extensive focus on the high specificity and sensitivity of RA kits from kit manufacturers, and favorable regulatory guidelines for rapid RA diagnostic kits are expected to fuel the market growth.

