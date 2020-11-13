Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 37,948.50 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 13.9%

Beauty devices have attracted a considerable attention of market, since the technology is developing in almost every aspect of life leading to a higher adoption of these technologically advanced products by the consumers. These beauty devices are accepted by the consumers. However, the presence of reasonable substitutes and side-effects from beauty devices may hamper the upside move of the market over the review period.

The Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

Aging population is one of the major factors that is responsible for the growth of the market for beauty devices since old age is equivalent to a lessened vascular and glandular network in the skin layers and deprivation of fibrous tissues. Also in the aged population, the attribute and aspect of the skin get amended leading to sagging of the skin, dryness, pigment alteration, and wrinkles. Additionally, devices and products for anti-aging assist in reducing skin aging and giving younger look by revitalizing and tightening the skin which further enhances the market demand. This led to the invention of new devices in the market. For instance, in 2014, Foreo Luna introduced a Foreo Luna Platinum for men worth $8,800, which used to clean and massage the face.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for immunochemistry assays in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Asia Pacific Beauty Devices– MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market – By Device Type

Hair Removal Devices

Cleansing Devices

Acne Devices

Light/LED Therapy

Hair Growth Devices

Skin Dermal Rollers

Rejuvenation Devices

Others

Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market – By Usage Area

Salon

Home

Spa

Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail

E-commerce

Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market – Companies Mentioned

NuFACE

L’OREAL GROUP

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

TRIA BEAUTY

FOREO

YA-MAN LTD

ZIIP

Silk’n

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

MTG Co., Ltd

