Asia-Pacific Online Entertainment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific online entertainment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. An increase in smartphone user base and lower data tariff drive the growth of the online entertainment market in Asia-Pacific. Smartphones are internet-enabled devices that are majorly used for online entertainment. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India registered around 502 million smartphone users in 2019, which is almost 77% of Indians having internet access. This number is estimated to reach 780 million by 2021, which is likely to propel the growth of the market doing the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific online entertainment market is segmented based on device and platform. Based on the device, the online entertainment market is segmented into laptops/ desktops/tablets, smart TVs/monitors/projectors, and smartphones, virtual reality, and others. The platform segment includes audio streaming, video streaming, gaming, and internet radio.

The Asia-Pacific online entertainment market is studied across China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is emerging to be one of the largest markets for online entertainment. China witnesses the highest penetration of online games and online music across the globe, which significantly contributes to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. In addition, advancements in smart devices are expected to propel the growth of the online entertainment market. The surge in disposable income in developing countries has boosted the adoption of electronic devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, and smart displays & speakers, which further augment the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Online Entertainment Market by Device

Laptops/Desktops/Tablets

Smart TVs/Monitors/Projectors

Smartphones

Virtual Reality

Others

Asia-Pacific Online Entertainment Market by Platform

Audio Streaming

Video Streaming

Gaming

Internet Radio

Regional Analysis

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Asiaplay Taiwan Digital Entertainment, Ltd.

AT&T Communications, LLC

Baidu, Inc.

Balaji Telefilms, Ltd.

Dish Network, LLC

Eros International PLC

Gamma Gaana, Ltd.

Google, LLC

Image Future Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Iflix)

com, Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Netflix, Inc.

Nintendo Company, Ltd.

Pandora TV Co., Ltd.

PPTV Media Tech.Co.,Ltd.

Project Panther Bidco, Ltd.

Rakuten, Inc.

Reliance Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Com, Inc.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Inc.

Spotify AB

Tencent Holding, Ltd.

The Walt Disney Company

Vuclip Group

Warner Media, LLC

Youku Tudou, Inc.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Ltd.

