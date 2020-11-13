Indian Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Indian cloud infrastructure services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 15.3% during the forecast period. India has huge potential for the growth of the cloud infrastructure services market. Verticals such as banking, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and railway have started moving their on-premise applications to cloud based platforms to optimized reach and performance as well as scalability and elasticity. Increasing trend of smartphones in India is one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the cloud infrastructure services. Moreover, increasing trend of social media and decrease in the price of smartphones is one of the major factors augmenting the growth of the smartphone users in India. Increasing digitalization and government policies such as “Digital India” are driving the growth of internet penetration in the country. Further, the increasing trend of smart city technologies is estimated to drive up demand for Internet of Things (IOT) devices to 1.6 billion by the year 2017, up 39 percent in 2016.

The Indian cloud infrastructure services market is segmented into deployment model and end-user. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, government & defense, retail and others.

Indian Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By End-User

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Retail

Others

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services

AT&T Corp.

CenturyLink

DigitalOcean

Google Inc.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Rackspace Holding Inc.

