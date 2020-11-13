Demand for Advanced Bioprocessing to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast on the global Advanced Bioprocessing market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to opportunities in the global Advanced Bioprocessing market.

Report Description

In terms of revenue, the global Advanced Bioprocessing market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the Advanced Bioprocessing market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global Advanced Bioprocessing market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global Advanced Bioprocessing market are presented in the report.

The global Advanced Bioprocessing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 406.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2018–2028) to reach US$ 633.6 Mn by 2028 end. In terms of revenue, Biopharmaceutical Companies dominates the global Advanced Bioprocessing market with 50.4% revenue share in 2018. North America clearly dominates the global Advanced Bioprocessing market with 26.5% market share in 2018. APECJ is expected to represent a high incremental opportunity of US$ 55.3 Mn by 2028 over 2018. Bioprocess Analysers is fast-growing product type segment and expected to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 112.9 Mn by 2028 over 2018. Industrial Application is expected to account major share and represent incremental opportunity of US$ 196.6 Mn by 2028 over 2018.

The Asia Pacific Advanced Bioprocessing market is expected to expand at high CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, and is expected to contribute 20.0% revenue share by 2028.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this Advanced Bioprocessing market, the report offers the Advanced Bioprocessing market forecast on the basis of product type, application, end user and regions. The report provides analysis of the global Advanced Bioprocessing market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume.

The global Advanced Bioprocessing market is segmented on the basis of product types into:

Osmometers Vapour Pressure Depression Osmometers

Membrane Osmometers

Freezing Point Depression Osmometers



Bioprocess Analysers



The global Advanced Bioprocessing market is segmented on the basis of applications into:

Clinical Application



Industrial Application



The report begins with the Advanced Bioprocessing market definition, followed by definitions of the different Advanced Bioprocessing. The Advanced Bioprocessing market dynamics section includes FMI’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global Advanced Bioprocessing market.

The report analyses the Advanced Bioprocessing market on the basis of the end users and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of the end users, the global Advanced Bioprocessing market is categorized into:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Academics & Research Institutes

Next, the report analyses the Advanced Bioprocessing market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of regions, the global Advanced Bioprocessing market is segmented into:

North America U.S.

Canada



Latin America Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Excluding China & Japan India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of APECJ



China



Japan



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA





In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the Advanced Bioprocessing market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global Advanced Bioprocessing market.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Advanced Bioprocessing Market Opportunity Analysis

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

4. Market Background

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Supply Side Drivers

4.1.1.2. Demand Side Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Trends

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the Advanced Bioprocessing market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by the Advanced Bioprocessing market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global Advanced Bioprocessing market, Future Market Insights has developed a Advanced Bioprocessing market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing Advanced Bioprocessing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the global Advanced Bioprocessing market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a Advanced Bioprocessing market segment and the potential players in the Advanced Bioprocessing market. Besides, this section also includes Advanced Bioprocessing market strategies and SWOT analysis of the key players operating Advanced Bioprocessing in the global Advanced Bioprocessing Advanced Bioprocessing. Detailed profiles of Advanced Bioprocessing product manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies.