US Retail Automation Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The US retail automation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Given the unprecedented spike in unemployment figures and economic deterioration in the first quarter of 2020, retailers will look for solutions to give them an edge with lesser manpower. Logistics companies in the US are putting more emphasis on integration, not only within different technologies but also among different organizations in the same value chain. For instance, a recent investment (2019) of $450 million by XPO Logistics in logistics technology, and the large-scale expansion of Supply Chain Innovation Lab by Kenco Logistics shows that companies are keen on investing in this sector.

The retail automation market is segmented based on components, and end-user. Based on the component, the retail automation market is segmented into hardware and software. To sub-segmentize, the hardware is based on barcode scanner, POS systems, vending machines, self-scan checkout systems, other hardware types. Software is further evaluated as workforce management software, supply chain, inventory management software, retails apps and online store applications. Based on implementation, the market is bifurcated into in-store and warehouses. On the basis of, the market is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, fuel stations, and Other. In the US, the number of supermarkets in the largest among retailing space, which makes this segment the largest shareholder in the same. The implementation of retail automation solutions among online stores is expected to be the fastest in the country.

The retailing giants such as Sysco Corporation, US Foods, Walmart, Inc., and WinCo Foods, Inc. reside in the US. These companies have been experiencing unusually strong traffic and sales, particularly in its stores for same-day services due to the outbreak of the COVID-19. Most of these companies have experienced strong sales in February, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a significantly greater lift in sales across both physical retail stores and digital channels in March 2020. Sales sharply accelerated in March with identical retail supermarket sales, excluding fuel sales, up approximately 30%. Corresponding with increasing sales, these brands look for solutions to improve their operationality and profit margins.

Market Segmentation

US Retail Automation Industry Market by Component

Hardware

RFID and Barcode Scanner

POS Systems

Vending Machines

Self Scan Checkout systems

Other Hardware Types

Software

Workforce Management Software

Supply Chain and Inventory Management Software

Retails Apps and Online Store Applications

US Retail Automation Market by End-user

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Fuel Stations

Other

Company Profiles

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

ECR Software Corp.

Fiserv, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

LISNR, Inc

Microsoft Corp.

NCR Corp.

SMA Technologies

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Tradeshift

WorkFusion, Inc.

Xerox Corp.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

