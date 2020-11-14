Biodegradable Mulch Film Market to Register 9.4% CAGR during 2017–2023

The need for increasing productivity on agricultural farm lands in order to cater to the requirements of the surging population all across the globe. To achieve this, farmers are adopting different technologies and new solutions. Agricultural plastic mulch films are extensively utilized in specialty crop production systems owing to their agronomic benefits. These mulch films aid in conserving soil moisture, modifying soil temperatures, and reducing weed pressure, thereby enhancing crop productivity. Conventionally, low-density polyethylene (PE) has been the most commonly utilized plastic mulch, since it can be easily processed, is inexpensive, and is highly flexible and durable. The increased usage of PE has resulted in severe environmental contamination.

Plastic mulches can never be completely removed from a field, thereby leaving traces in soil for long time. Due to this, the concern regarding these products is growing. This has led to an increasing demand for biodegradable mulch film, which are designed for being tilled into the soil after their usage, where microorganisms enable the degradation of the plastic. Due to these advantages, the global biodegradable mulch film market is predicted to reach a value of $64,039.0 thousand by 2023, increasing from $34,145.1 thousand in 2016, advancing at a 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023).

The different kinds of raw materials that are utilized for making biodegradable mulch film are polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), starch, and polylactic acid. The demand for starch was the highest in the past, which is ascribed to its benefits, including environmental sustainability and compatibility with various soil types, and its availability at low-cost. Apart from this, the demand for PHA is also expected to increase significantly in the years to come. PHA is extensively being utilized in the agriculture industry due to its biocompatible and biodegradable nature.

Biodegradable mulch film is used for various crop types, such as flowers & plants, fruits & vegetables, and grains & oil seeds. Presently, biodegradable mulch films are being utilized the most for fruits and vegetables, as their consumption is higher than other crops. The global population is rising swiftly, because of which the demand for fruits and vegetables is surging as well. A major reason for the growing adoption of biodegradable mulch film is the supportive government regulations regarding organic mulching. According to the standards for degradation to compost, about 90% of the organic carbon is required to be converted to carbon dioxide, which is limiting the adoption of inorganic mulching techniques.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest biodegradable mulch film market, which is owing to the surging population in South Korea, China, and India that is creating a rising need for agricultural yields. Other than this, the demand for biodegradable mulch film is also projected to rise in North America and Europe in the years to come due to stringent government regulations and increasing inclination towards sustainable farming practices.

Hence, the demand for biodegradable mulch film is growing due to the expanding agricultural industry and surging population.