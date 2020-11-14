Injection Molded Plastics Market (Covid-19 Impact) In-depth Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025

The injection molded plastics market is growing on account of the rising demand for such materials in the automotive sector and the expanding construction niche in emerging economies. In 2016, the sale of such materials generated $283.5 billion, while in 2025, the sales are predicted to be worth $496.2 billion. During the forecast period (2017–2025), the market would see a CAGR of 6.0%. Injection-molded plastics are those plastics, in the form of granules, that are melted until soft and then injected in a mold, for shaping into numerous components and parts.

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polypropylene (PP),polystyrene, and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) are the major categories of the injectionmolded plastics market, when segmented on the basis of raw material. Among these, the PP category led the market, with an over 25% volume and value share, in 2016. The compatibility of PP with a range of applications and its low cost make it the preferred raw material for the injection molding purpose in the manufacturing of automotive and electrical circuit components, packaging products, consumer goods, and battery housings.

Based on application, the market is divided into consumables and electronics, packaging,medical, construction, automotive, and others. Among these, packaging was the leading injectionmolded plastics market division in 2016, with more than 26.0% share, terms of sales volume as well as revenue. The packaging of beverages, pet foods, and canned processed foods are some major applications of such plastics within the food and beverage industry. The demand for ABS, PP,and HDPE, for injection molding purposes, is set to rise further in these applications during the forecast period.

One of the major factors driving the injection molded plastics market is the rising penetration of the process in the automotive domain. Owing to technological advancements, new methods of making automotive components are becoming popular, which include injection molding. Earlier, steel was the material of choice for making auto parts, but with the increasing focus on decreasing the weight of the vehicles, in order to raise their fuel efficiency, plastics are finding their way into the industry.

With continuous innovation, traditional plastics are getting replaced by thermoplastic elastomers, which are high-performance materials with properties of both, plastic and rubber. The use of such injection-molded thermoplastic elastomers can reduce the vehicle weight by up to 40%. The Corporate Average Fuel Economy regulations in the U.S. have made it mandatory for automakers to achieve a substantial reduction in the fuel consumption by their vehicles, which can be done by decreasing the vehicle weight. A drop in the weight also helps in the production of electric vehicles, by leaving room for heavyweight batteries.

Across the world, Asia-Pacific (APAC) led the injectionmolded plastics market in 2016, owing to the rapidly growing demand for automobiles in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and India. Additionally, the manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics. and packaging sectors, all of which make use of the injection molding technique, are witnessing rapid progress. Due to the increasing disposable income in the region, the requirement for processed foods and packaged beverages is rising, thereby further giving impetus to the market.

Therefore, with the rising focus on making automobiles more fuel-efficient and the prospering electronics, manufacturing, and packaging sectors, the demand for injection-molded plastics would continue to surge in the forecast period.