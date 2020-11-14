Global Surgical Glue Industry Analysis and Potential Growth Post COVID-19 Impact

Due to the soaring geriatric population levels across the world and surge in the volume of surgeries, on account of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for surgical glue is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Elderly people are more susceptible to various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and neurological diseases, which require surgical procedures, thereby pushing the demand for medical glue. Moreover, the low immunity levels of elderly people make them vulnerable to numerous other types of ailments, which, in turn boosts the need for such products.

Driven by the above-mentioned factors, the global surgical glue market generated revenue of $3,810.5 million in 2017. The market is further expected to attain a value of $6,936.5 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The commonly used types of surgical glue are cyanoacrylate, glutaraldehyde glue, fibrin sealant, hydrogel, and collagen-based compounds. Amongst these, the fibrin sealant variants recorded the highest consumption in 2017, majorly because of the burgeoning demand for them and related products for a wide array of applications, on account of their enhanced compatibility with the human body.

The other major factor responsible for the surge in the demand for surgical glue is the increased spending on healthcare services by the people, owing to the rising incidence of health concerns throughout the world. Moreover, the disposable income of the people across the world has increased considerably over the last few years, and this has increased the adoption of various treatment procedures involving surgeries. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total national health expenditure in the U.S. was $3.5 trillion, while the per capita national health expenditure was $10,739 in 2017.

The biggest phenomenon presently being observed in the surgical glue market is the rising popularity of plastic surgeries. This is primarily attributed to the surging disposable income of the people across the world, rising consumer awareness, and the swift technological developments in surgical procedures, such as liposuction, breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, nose reshaping, facelift, tumor removal, laceration repair, scar revision, and various hand surgeries. These surgical procedures are some of the most popular aesthetic procedures performed around the globe, thereby pushing the demand for surgical glue across the globe.

Globally, the highest demand for these medical products was observed in North America during the historical period (2013–2017). This was mainly a result of the large-scale investments made by various organizations on the research and development of medical adhesives and their numerous applications in the different surgeries conducted in the region. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, owing to the rising cases of road accidents and burn-related problems, soaring geriatric population, and increasing per-capita income, is expected to register the fastest rise in the demand for these materials during the forecast period.

Therefore, due to the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of various diseases and ailments requiring surgical intervention, and swift technological advancements in operational procedures, the demand for surgical glue is set to shoot up in the coming years.