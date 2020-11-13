Latest Update of Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market during 2019-2027

The Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market is growing along with the Biotechnology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market is expected to reach US$ 61.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 30.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018-2027
Several types of genetic diseases affect the fetuses in the womb. The way in which these genetic diseases are inherited helps to determine the risk that they pose on pregnancy as well as the risk of its recurrence. The risk of having genetic diseases in babies is high in cases where the parents have another child with a genetic disease, family history of a genetic disorder, or if either of a parent has a chromosomal abnormality. There is a significant prevalence of genetic diseases among infants. Moreover, these diseases are also responsible for infant mortality across the globe. Five most common genetic diseases in India affecting the new born are Beta-Thalassemia, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Spinal Muscular Atrophy and Hemophilia A.
The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a Sample Copy of this report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00006470
These genetic diseases place a huge psychological, physical, and socioeconomic burden on patients as well as their families. The most common rare diseases are hemophilia, thalassemia, sickle-cell anemia, auto-immune diseases, lysosomal storage disorders and others. Approximately 80% of rare diseases have identified to be of genetic origin and hence have an impact on children. The government of India (GOI) had constituted committees with the aim of framing a ‘national policy on treatment of 17 rare diseases’.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Biotechnology industry and this is expected to cause the demand for PRENATAL & NEWBORN GENETIC TESTING in the market.
Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.
Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
PRENATAL AND NEWBORN GENETIC TESTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Test Type
- Prenatal Genetic Testing
- Newborn Genetic Testing
By Product
- Screening
- Maternal Serum Screening
- Non-invasive Prenatal Testing
- Diagnostic
- Chronic Villus Sampling
- Amniocentesis
- Cytogenetic and Pharmacogenetic Testing
By Disease Indication
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Anemia
- Down Syndrome
- Phenyketonuria
- Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
- Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Other Diseases
By Technology
- Spectrophotometry
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization
- Array Competitive Genomic Hybridization
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Centres
- Other End Users
By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Pakistan
- Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka
- Nepal
Company Profiles
- LifeCell
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Medgenome
- Eurofins Scientific
- Metropolis India
- SRL Diagnostics
- Sandor Lifesciences Pvt Ltd
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Natera, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)
- Genes2Me LLP
- Illumina, Inc.
Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006470/checkout/basic/single/monthly
(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)
Benefits with Business Market Insights
- One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
- Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
- Fast and Easy Access
- Cloud-Based Platform
- News Updates
- Ask the Analyst Support
- Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
- No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
- Reports Read or Download Access
- Monthly New Reports Added
- Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]