Latest Update of Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market during 2019-2027

The Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market is growing along with the Biotechnology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market is expected to reach US$ 61.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 30.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018-2027

Several types of genetic diseases affect the fetuses in the womb. The way in which these genetic diseases are inherited helps to determine the risk that they pose on pregnancy as well as the risk of its recurrence. The risk of having genetic diseases in babies is high in cases where the parents have another child with a genetic disease, family history of a genetic disorder, or if either of a parent has a chromosomal abnormality. There is a significant prevalence of genetic diseases among infants. Moreover, these diseases are also responsible for infant mortality across the globe. Five most common genetic diseases in India affecting the new born are Beta-Thalassemia, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Spinal Muscular Atrophy and Hemophilia A.

These genetic diseases place a huge psychological, physical, and socioeconomic burden on patients as well as their families. The most common rare diseases are hemophilia, thalassemia, sickle-cell anemia, auto-immune diseases, lysosomal storage disorders and others. Approximately 80% of rare diseases have identified to be of genetic origin and hence have an impact on children. The government of India (GOI) had constituted committees with the aim of framing a ‘national policy on treatment of 17 rare diseases’.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Biotechnology industry and this is expected to cause the demand for PRENATAL & NEWBORN GENETIC TESTING in the market.

PRENATAL AND NEWBORN GENETIC TESTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Test Type

Prenatal Genetic Testing

Newborn Genetic Testing

By Product

Screening Maternal Serum Screening Non-invasive Prenatal Testing

Diagnostic Chronic Villus Sampling Amniocentesis Cytogenetic and Pharmacogenetic Testing



By Disease Indication

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Down Syndrome

Phenyketonuria

Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Other Diseases

By Technology

Spectrophotometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization

Array Competitive Genomic Hybridization

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Other End Users

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Nepal

Company Profiles

LifeCell

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Medgenome

Eurofins Scientific

Metropolis India

SRL Diagnostics

Sandor Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)

Genes2Me LLP

Illumina, Inc.

