Asia-Pacific Technical Textile Market 2027 Insights, Trends, Outlook & Key Players like DuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., DeRoyal Industries

The major players covered in the fitness app market report are DuPont, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Lenzing Plastics, Low & Bonar, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Alexium International, Berry Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc, Swift Textile Metalizing LLC, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, SRF Limited, ITG Company and others.

Technical textile is a high performance textile with special functionalities. Technical textile is used in a wide range of applications; most prominent are breathing masks, ropes, covers, belts, wound care products, diapers, bedding and others. They are also used as special accessory in different processes for the manufacturing of various products such as military uniforms, gloves, car covers, etc. The markets of technical textile is expanding in various industries such as packaging, sports, protective wears any many more.

Further, the textile industry is the largest consumer industry and plays a vital role to increase the economical rate. Technical textiles are used in various applications in different industries including automotive, personal care, hygiene, agro, home care and construction and building. Thus the wide applicability of technical textile is considered as a major factor, fuelling the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific Technical Textile market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Asia-Pacific Technical Textile market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Asia-Pacific Technical Textile report puts light on analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, and applications globally. Asia-Pacific Technical Textile market research report performs an estimation of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Local, regional as well as global market has been considered here to conduct the research study of this Asia-Pacific Technical Textile market report. The report can be accessible to the users in the form of PDF or spreadsheet. Moreover, PPT format can also be offered depending upon client’s requirement.

Business Expansion:

In September 2018, Asahi Kasei Corporation has completed the acquisition of Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc. (Sage). Sage Automotive Interiors is the U.S based manufacturer of interior. Sage Automotive Interiors is a leading global supplier of specialty-designed, high-performance technical textiles for the automotive industry and now company will be the wholly owned consolidated subsidiaries of Asahi Kasei Corporation.

In November 2017, DuPont Protection Solution announced the collaboration with Belkin, a market leader in mobile accessories for the development of premium line of cables built with DuPont Kevlar for extreme durability.

In June 2018, DuPont Safety & Construction, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division announced that they will invest more than $400 million to expand the capacity for the manufacturing of Tyvek nonwoven material

