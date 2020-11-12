Global Concrete Testers Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report

The requirement to assess the integrity and quality of new buildings; and the protection of historical monuments, has encouraged modern techniques along with linked equipment for the various type of cement testing. The concrete testers provided by multiple companies are used for strength testing, compliance testing and for testing consistency of concrete. Moreover, non-destructive, and fresh concrete testers are also provided by various vendors in the global market. Multiple constructors and industries use a variety of concrete testers for various types of tests for concrete. The new opportunities for concrete testers are expected to find in the new construction projects including, smart cities, offices, water reservoirs, and others. Thus, the concrete testers market is expected to ensure a significant market during the forecast period.

Concrete Testers Market: Drivers and challenges

Concrete Testers market drivers

The growth of construction industries all over the word is a primary driver for the growth of the concrete testers market. The other drivers for the concrete testers market include the high requirement of bridge and tunnel concrete testing. Moreover, the use of the concrete testers in marine concrete structure building is expected to increase during the forecast due to new arriving marine construction projects globally. On the other hand concrete testers are crucial for Good Structural Performance. The increasing number of bus transport routes, airports, railway stations, and other stations is expected to ensure a potential growth for the concrete testers market over the forecast period. This is because of the extensive requirement of concrete testers before construction of these infrastructures.

Concrete Testers market challenges

Use of the conventional techniques for concrete testing by some of the companies is expected to restraint the concrete testers market during the forecast period. Some of the factors such, depletion of renewable resource and environmental pollution due to concrete, are also expected to provide a challenge for the concrete testers market during the forecast period.

Concrete Testers Market: Segmentation

Concrete testers market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation of concrete testers market on the basis of type:

Universal Testing Machine

Fresh Concrete Testing Machine

Concrete Compression Flexure Tester

Concrete Non-Destructive NDT Test Equipment

Hardened Concrete Testing Machine

Quali-Rebar Tensile Testing Machines

Concrete Pipe Testing Machines.

Automatic Mortar Mixer

Segmentation of concrete testers market on the basis of service type:

Calibration services

Repair Services

Others

Segmentation of concrete testers market on the basis of endues:

Educational Laboratory

Research Institute

Railways

Construction Industries

Others

Segmentation of concrete testers market on the basis of industry:

Mining

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation of concrete testers market on the basis of sales channel:

OEMs

Distributors

E-commerce

Concrete Testers Market: Key Players

Some key players of concrete testers market are Matest, Starret, Cooper Technologies Inc., EIE Instruments, CL Group, Zwick, Instron, Bairoe, Tinius Olsen TMC, Gilson Co., Controls Group, PCTE – Papworths Construction Testers, Associated Scientific and Engineering Works, concrete-testing-equipment, Aic Lab Equipments Pvt. Ltd, Eie Instruments, Avantech Engineering Consortium Pvt. Ltd, Accro-Tech Scientific Industries, Qualitest International Inc. These players are expected to profoundly influence the concrete testers market during the forecast period.

Concrete Testers Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to ensure a significant growth for the concrete testers market during the forecast period owing to the Increasing R&D works for cement and concrete testing in the region and an increasing number of the construction projects for townships. Europe is supposed to have some of the key vendors for the concrete testers market and also this region is expected to ensure a considerate growth for the concrete testers market. This is due to the new construction works for bridges, metros, power plants in the countries including, Germany, France, UK, and others.

The Asia Pacific is expected to ensure a significant growth for the concrete testers market due to increasing urbanization, and also due to growing economy of some countries such as China, South Korea, India, and others. Australia is focused on compression testing of cylinder samples in the construction industries. The renovation and constructs work at the tourist places in the MEA are expected to ensure the significant growth for the concrete testers market during the forecast period.