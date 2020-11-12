Global Sales of Padded Mailers Market to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2029, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New FMI Study

The growth of protective packaging is rising consistently as the online purchasing of products is increasing. Padded mailer is a packaging solution used for the protective packaging of the products. E-commerce is rapidly increasing which is a main driver of the padded mailers market. Padded mailers are made of paper or paperboard, with a padding of different materials, such as foam, bubble wraps, and others, pasted on the inner side. Padded mailers are used for shipping and handling of products which require protective packaging which can resist shock, abrasion, and vibrations.

Padded mailers have various end-use applications such as electronic goods, medical devices, machinery parts, chemicals packaging and others. Padded mailer is a popular product for products which require protective packaging. Padded mailers have various features such as shock absorption, water resistance, lightweight, and abrasion resistant. The growth of the padded mailers market is propelled by the increase in the penetration of e-commerce. The consistent increase in the demand for efficient packaging solutions for the shipment of small and medium sized products e-commerce has increased the growth of the padded mailers market.

Padded Mailers Market – Drivers & Restraints

The growth of the global padded market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to various reasons. In recent years, manufacturers are introduced in the padded mailers market. The penetration of e-commerce in the emerging economies such as China, India, Argentina and South Africa is expected to increase the demand of padded mailers. The attractive features of padded mailers such as shock absorption, light in weight, cost-effectiveness, and water resistance, increases the growth of the global padded mailer market. Increasing e-commerce is the main driver of the global padded mailers market. The efficient and protective packaging is provided by padded mailers.

The increasing awareness towards the environment is expected to restrain the growth of the padded mailers market. Stringent government rules, regulations and guidelines against materials such as plastic, which is used majorly in the manufacturing of the padded mailer may hinder the growth of the global padded mailers market. Increase in the production of biodegradable & easily recyclable materials is expected to positively increase the growth of the padded mailers market.

Padded Mailers – Market Segmentation

The global padded mailers market is segmented on the basis of padding material type, on the basis of internal size, on the basis of closure type, and on the basis of the application.

On the basis of the padding material type, the padded mailers are made using various padding or cushioning materials such as foam, bubble wraps, and other cushioning materials.

On the basis of internal size, the manufacturers manufacture padded mailers in various internal sizes such as less than 110*160mm, 120*210mm, 150*210mm, 180*260mm and above.

On the basis of closure type, the padded mailers are made having different closure types such as self-sealing, tear tape, and zipper.

On the basis of application, padded mailers are multi-purpose and are used in various applications such as electric & electronic parts, machinery parts, CD/DVDs, medical devices and others.

Padded Mailers Market – Regional Outlook

Globally, the Padded Mailers market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. North America is expected to dominate the global padded mailers market. Due to the continuous increase of the e-commerce in the North American region. The U.S. majorly contributes in the North America padded mailers market. The developing countries in the Western Europe are fuelling the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, China in the APEJ region is also contributing in the market.

Padded Mailers Market – Key Players

Some of the key players of the padded mailers market are Uline Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Beta Package Products Co., Ltd., PAC Worldwide, Inc., Pregis Corporation, Alpine Plastics, Jiffy Packaging Co. Limited, Supremex Inc., Sancell Pty Ltd., Bravo Pack Inc., and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.