Automotive Control Cable Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Global automotive market has grown rapidly in last few decades that has led to the rise in demand of replaceable spares and essential parts. Automotive control cables are one of the essential parts of the vehicle without which the operations of vehicle is difficult. These cables enable driver to control the various vehicle functions and have wide global market. As control cable is a vital part of the vehicle, improvements in physical and chemical properties are continuously going on to improve performance, reliability and durability.

These cables are designed to perform in hazardous environment conditions like excess heat. The main contents of the cable are Inner cable and Outer casting with the cable end. The automotive cables are made by metal and coated by Polyethylene, Polyacetal, Polyamide plastics etc. For outer casting Polyvinyl chloride is widely used and cable end is casted by free cutting Brass rods, Carbon steel or Zinc alloy dye. Global automotive control cable market is expected to show decent growth in the forecast period.

Automotive Control Cable Market: Drivers and Restraints

The ever increasing automotive market and the necessity of control cables in vital parts and operations of the vehicles is driving the global automotive control cable market. The growth rate of automotive control cable is high as control cables replaces in vehicles after a certain period of time because of getting subjected to heat and other factors of environmental conditions. The automotive control cable market is also driven by the increasing awareness of vehicle users about regular maintenance, safety and security needs.

However the continuous developments and up gradation of the manufacturing technology in the cable to extend the life of cable can be restraint for automotive control cable market.

Automotive Control Cable Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Raw material, the Automotive Control cable market can be segmented as follows-

PVC cables

Polyethylene

On the basis of Types, the Automotive Control cable market can be segmented as follows-

Throttle cable

Clutch cable

Parking brake cable

Gear shift cable

Transmission shifter cable

Battery cable

Accelerator cable

On the basis of Application, the Automotive Control cable market can be segmented as follows-

PC (passenger cars) cable

LCV (light commercial vehicles) cable

HCV (heavy commercial vehicles) cable

Aircraft cable

On the basis of market, the Automotive Control cable market can be segmented as follows-

OEM (original equipment manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Automotive Control Cable Market: Region wise outlook

Automotive control cable market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The APEJ region is contributing majorly in the automotive control cable market followed by the Latin America. APEJ is the most dominating market for the automotive control cable as the number of vehicles is increasing in the developing countries like India and China. Japan also has a considerable share in the automotive control cable market. North America has a significant market share in the global automotive control cable market owing to its flourishing automotive market. Europe is the global hub in the automotive market, so has a wide scope for automotive control cable market even. Middle east and Africa is at a nascent stage in the automotive control cable market but is expected to have a healthy CAGR in the forecast period.

Automotive Control Cable Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Automotive Control Cable market are as follows:

SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG

Guangzhou Zhujiayng Cable factory

AWC ( Allied wire and cable)

CABLE MANUFACTURING & ASSEMBLY COMPANY, INC.

Tyler Madison, Inc.

Jersey Strand & Cable, Inc.

Lexco Cable

LINEX

Suprajit

COFLE S.P.A.

CABLE-TEC

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.