Global Epigenetics Market is Set To Hit $1,321 Million By 2027 Current Market Trends And Top Companies – Abcam plc., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, New England Biolabs, Inc., Merck

According to the report, the global epigenetics market was valued at $772 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,168 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The research provides a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global epigenetics market. Surge in cancer prevalence, increase in funding & aids for R&D activities, and rise in collaboration between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies drive the growth in the market. Moreover, widening applications of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases supplement the growth. However, high initial cost of instruments and scarcity of trained professionals limit the growth of this market. Moreover, untapped potential in emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities in the market.

Instruments in epigenetics are projected to grow at the fastest rate

Based on product, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, supplemented by the increasing use of instruments in the analytical and life-science industry. However, the kits & assays segment occupied more than one-third of the global market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout 2027.

Key Findings of the Epigenetics Market:

Based on applications, the oncology segment would register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The academic & government research institutes segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominant share in the future.

North America contributed the highest market share in the global epigenetics market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific would experience the highest growth rate from 2020 to 2027.

Oncology to remain the dominant segment through 2027

By application, the oncology segment is expected to garner almost two-thirds of the global market from 2020 to 2027, owing to the growing trend of biomarker research and the rise in the development of anticancer therapies. However, the non-oncology segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the effectiveness of epigenetic therapies in treating metabolic, inflammatory, and cardiovascular diseases.

