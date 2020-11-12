Oncology Information System Market Dynamic Progression, Industry Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2020–2025

The report offers extensive analyses of the key winning strategies, industry dynamics, market size & forecast, and competitive landscape. As per the report, the global oncology information systems market was valued at $2.62 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $4.56 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Medical oncology segment to lead in terms of revenue and growth rate

Among applications discussed in the study, the medical oncology segment accounted for 44% share of the total revenue in 2017 and would remain in its lead through 2025. Moreover, the segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period because medical oncology information systems are extensively used to aid in the management, interpretation, analysis, and storage of patient information.

North America: highest revenue contributor through 2025

North America contributed about 35% of the total market share in 2017 and would continue to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to factors such as novel product launches, increased awareness of such systems, and favorable reimbursement scenario in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025 due to rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure in the developing counties such as India, China and increasing awareness of the market among consumers and healthcare professionals. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Torchbearers of the industry

The key market players operating in the global oncology information systems market include Accuray Incorporated, Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, Elekta AB, Flatiron Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, RaySearch Laboratories AB, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. New product launches, joint ventures, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and others are some of the strategies implemented by them to gain a stronghold in the industry.

