The E-Prescribing Software Market To Attain A Healthy Resolution Between 2019

Electronic prescribing or E-Prescribing (e-Rx) is electronic transmission of prescriptions from physician to pharmacists using computer and other mobile devices, such as cell phone and tablets. The global E-Prescribing Software Market is witnessing a significant growth led by various government programs to implement E-Prescribing systems in order to improve quality of healthcare and reduce medication errors.

Some of the major players operating in the E-Prescribing Software Market:

Henry Schein, Inc.

Cerner Corporation.

Allscripts.

eClinicalWorks.

DrFirst.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Surescripts.

HealthFusion, Inc.

Emdeon.

athenahealth, Inc.

E-Prescribing systems are used in various applications including preparation of complete medication list, data security checks, complete information of formulary and patient historical data. These advanced features of E-Prescribing are also supporting in growth of E-Prescribing market. Additionally, improved healthcare infrastructure has increased the demand for E-Prescribing system.

However, high cost of E-Prescribing system and lack of patient privacy and security impede growth of E-Prescribing Software Market. Moreover, lack of high-speed broadband facilities and IT professionals in rural areas are also some of the key restraints for the E-Prescribing Software Market.

Europe holds the largest share in E-Prescribing Software Market. Many eHealth projects in Europe are playing a vital role in the adoption of E-Prescribing system such as European Patient Smart Open Services (epSOS) and Schleswig-Holstein Health Initiative.

However, North America is the fastest growing region in the E-Prescribing Software Market. Increased adoption of E-Prescribing system and improved healthcare infrastructure are major drivers for E-Prescribing Software Market in North America. Moreover, several government initiatives are also promoting the usage of E-Prescribing system such as Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act and National Council for Prescription Drugs Program.

In Asia, usage of E-Prescribing system is increasing due to medical infrastructure development and government initiative programs. Growing medical infrastructure has led to improvement in primary healthcare services, village clinics and urban healthcare centers through the adoption of healthcare IT technologies.