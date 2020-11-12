Vapor Recovery Units Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2027| John Zink Company, LLC, Petrogas Systems.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market Opportunities

Development of unconventional energy sources is expected to pose lucrative business opportunity

Development of unconventional energy sources namely shale oil, coal bed methane, and oil sands are presenting new growth opportunities for vapor recovery unit manufacturers. Oil and gas producers are increasingly adopting high-end technologies such as membrane-separated vapor recover units, in order to optimize the production process. Following are some of the major investments made by oil and gas companies. In June 2016, Iran’s Machine Making Company signed a US$ 550 Mn contract with China’s largest heavy industry enterprise to build oil terminal with a capacity of 30 million barrels on Qeshm Island, in the southern Persian Gulf. Furthermore, in June 2016, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation announced installation of two import LNG terminals, as the country has planned to start importing LNG in early 2017.

Rapid installation of VRUs on gas stations in Asia Pacific region is expected to present growth market opportunity for marketers

New stringent regulations regarding reduction of VOC emission have compelled petrol pump owners to install vapor recovery units. For instance in 2004, in China, the Air Pollution Control (Petrol Filling Stations) (Vapor Recovery) Regulation was amended to require petrol filling stations to install a system to recover petrol vapor emitted during vehicle refueling (Phase II vapor recovery system). Furthermore, the amended regulation came into effect on March 31, 2005.

The report also explains the demand and supply side of Vapor Recovery Units , revenue estimates, competitive scenario, and sales data. Vapor Recovery Units value chain, market status, and price trends are explained in detail. Vapor Recovery Units industry presence across different geographies covers the regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Further, the countries like United States, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the rest are analyzed in this report.

What are the key factors leading to the growth of Vapor Recovery Units ? What will be the growth opportunities, market risks and growth constraints in the coming years? What is the supply and demand scenario across different geographies? Which product types, Vapor Recovery Units applications, and regions are analyzed in the report? What is the market share of top players of Vapor Recovery Units industry? What will be forecast growth, revenue, and CAGR of Vapor Recovery Units ? What was the market performance in past five years? Which factors are affecting market growth?

