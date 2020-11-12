Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report, and Forecast – 2019-2025

An increase in the aging population, as there is a strong correlation between cancer and aging is the factor that drives the growth of the epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market during the forecast period. As per the WHO, it is expected that population over the age of 60 years that would double from 11% in 2000 to 22% in 2050 and people aged 60 and above are more prone to cancer. Thus, countries are advocating early detection of cancer through screening kits such as Epi ProLung and Epi Procolon that are fuelling the growth of the epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market over the forecast period. Cancer epigenetics is a practical resource for scientists that are engaged in testing, development of epigenetic cancer drugs and discovery. Epigenetic modifications have considerable implications for translational science as a biomarker for prognosis and diagnosis. Epigenetic modifications are reversible and epigenetic players are found mutated in different cancers, therefore, they provide attractive therapeutic targets.

High prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases are some of the key factors expected to boost the market. As per the estimation by National Cancer Institute (NIH),the estimated number of cancer deaths in the U.S. is around 163.5 per 100,000 men and women per year. Moreover, the International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC) is mainly focused on obtaining epigenomic changes, genomic description and transcriptomic changes in different types of cancers. The Encyclopedia of DNA Elements (ENCODE) project was launched by the US national human genome research institute with the aim to identify all the human genome sequence elements.

The epigenetic mechanisms in the initiation and development of cancers, that they are including DNA methylation, histone modifications, nucleosomes changes, non-coding RNAs. Epigenetic mechanisms are widely involved in human diseases. The reversible nature of epigenetic changes has led to the emergence of novel epigenetic therapeutic approaches. Epigenetics is defined by inherited somatic changes that are not related to changes in the DNA sequence. So, the epigenetic outlook of a cell is determined by the status of DNA methylation, histones covalent modifications, chromatin structure, and non-coding RNAs and networking with each other.

Global Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies Market- Segmentation

By Type

Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors

DNA Methyltransferase (DNMT) Inhibitors

By Product

Reagents

Kits

Instruments

Enzymes

Services

By Application

Cancer Disease

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Other

By Region

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

4SC AG

AbbVie, Inc.

Abcam plc

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.

Celgene Corp.

CellCentric, Ltd.

Celleron Therapeutics, Ltd.

Eisai, Inc.

EpiGentek Group, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc.

