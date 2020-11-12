Air purification system Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report, and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global air purification system market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving the growth of the market include the increased utilization of the air purification system in the building & construction, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive and various other sectors. Moreover, the increased prevalence of diseases caused due to air pollution and rising awareness among consumers regarding health are the factors driving the growth of the air purification system industry during the forecast period.

Air purifiers are mainly utilized for the removal of pollutants and air contaminants from the indoor spaces from a building or offices. Dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke particles, and VOCs are among some of the harmful particles that are eliminated by air purifiers. Dust collectors are the most commonly used type of air purifiers. Air purifiers that are based on the HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestance) technology holds the most significant share in the global air purification system market during the forecast period. HEPA is primarily designed for the removal of common contaminants such as allergens and dust. Increasing airflow and utilizing HEPA filter helps in the reduction and elimination of indoor pollution, thus reducing the chance or risk of diseases such as asthma or asthma attacks.

Further, Daikin Industries Ltd., Clean Teq Holding Ltd., Mann+Hummel GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Panasonic Corp., and LG Electronics Inc, are among the key players operating in the global market. These players have adopted significant marketing and growth strategies and account for substantial shares supported by their broad geographic presence and wide-ranging product portfolios. Investments, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, new product development have been some of the primary growth strategies implemented by these companies to gain significant ground in the market.

For instance, Alencorp. provides Alen Breathes smart HEPA air purifiers that can be adjusted according to the surrounding and is available in a broad range, based on HEPA technology. Also, the HEPA – Silver filter for germs and asthma-related concerns, HEPA – Fresh Plus for smoke and volatile organic compounds, and HEPA – OdorCell intended for neutralizing the odors are most commonly used.

Increase in Air Pollution, Rapidly Changing Lifestyles and Increasing Concerns Results in the Growth of the Market

Asia-Pacific to Show Positive Results

Favorable Government Policies and Regulations

Rapid Technological Advancements

Demand for Easily Accessible and Durable Air Purification Systems in the Market

