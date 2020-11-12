Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

Mobility devices that include crutches, sticks, wheelchairs, tricycles, walking frames, and orthoses are the common types of assistive technologies that utilize to enhanced personal mobility for the patient with disabilities. Mobility devices are the devices for people with disabilities as they facilitate their access to work, social life, and education enhanced their participation in their communities and growing their independence. Growing demand for personal mobility devices in the aging population and an increase in the incidence of osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis are fuelling the growth of the personal mobility devices market during the forecast period.
The witnessing adoption of a personal mobility device named Omeo that fully integrates an active seat control system with the technology of self-balancing. The Active Seat Control combined with the self-balancing technology to govern the direction, braking, and speed by body movements. It provides comfort, security and adaptability among the people. When riding head and eyes are up scanning the direction the patient wants to go and become more aware and engage with surroundings. It improves self-esteem, confidence and offers a greater sense of well being. The growing usage of such advanced assistive devices is expected to drive the personal mobility market during the forecast period.
The combination of smart design and technological advancement takes personal mobility to the next level for everybody. WHILLs is created by the engineers who worked at consumer electronics companies and Japanese automakers that includes Toyota, Sony, Olympus, and Nissan. The companies are establishing the product portfolio with advanced technology and unique design that makes WHILL unique in the personal mobility devices industry.It improves the quality of life of people by focusing on the design of products that have never seen in the industry of personal mobility. The technology supportof WHILL in their KICKSTARTER to incorporate the mobility device that will change the people’s lives in the future occurrence.Thus, through this technology, the personal mobility market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.
Current Market Trends Covered In the Report
- Based on product type, Wheelchair is expected to hold the largest segment in the personal mobility devices industry during the forecast period.
- North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market.
- Europe holds the second-largest share in terms of revenue in the personal mobility device market.
- Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the market.
Personal Mobility Devices Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Wheelchair
- Mobility Scooters
- Canes, Crutches, and Walkers
- Lifting Aids
- Others
By Application
- Hospital & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Home Care Setting
- Others
Personal Mobility Devices Market – Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East Africa
Company Profiles
- Alber GmbH
- Briggs Healthcare
- Carex Health Brand, Inc. (Compass Health Brands)
- Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing
- Eurovema Mobility AB
- Harmar Mobility LLC
- Harvy Surgical Supply Corp.
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Invacare Corp.
- Kaye Products, Inc.
- Klaxon Mobility GmbH
- Patricia Industries (Permobil)
- Performance Health Holding, Inc (Patterson Medical)
- Rotech Healthcare Inc.
- Spinergy, Inc.
- Spinlife.com LLC
- Stannah Stairlifts, Inc.
- Sunrise Medical, LLC
- TFI HealthCare
- Topro, Ltd.
