Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

Mobility devices that include crutches, sticks, wheelchairs, tricycles, walking frames, and orthoses are the common types of assistive technologies that utilize to enhanced personal mobility for the patient with disabilities. Mobility devices are the devices for people with disabilities as they facilitate their access to work, social life, and education enhanced their participation in their communities and growing their independence. Growing demand for personal mobility devices in the aging population and an increase in the incidence of osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis are fuelling the growth of the personal mobility devices market during the forecast period.

The witnessing adoption of a personal mobility device named Omeo that fully integrates an active seat control system with the technology of self-balancing. The Active Seat Control combined with the self-balancing technology to govern the direction, braking, and speed by body movements. It provides comfort, security and adaptability among the people. When riding head and eyes are up scanning the direction the patient wants to go and become more aware and engage with surroundings. It improves self-esteem, confidence and offers a greater sense of well being. The growing usage of such advanced assistive devices is expected to drive the personal mobility market during the forecast period.

A full Report of Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Available at https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/personal-mobility-devices-market

The combination of smart design and technological advancement takes personal mobility to the next level for everybody. WHILLs is created by the engineers who worked at consumer electronics companies and Japanese automakers that includes Toyota, Sony, Olympus, and Nissan. The companies are establishing the product portfolio with advanced technology and unique design that makes WHILL unique in the personal mobility devices industry.It improves the quality of life of people by focusing on the design of products that have never seen in the industry of personal mobility. The technology supportof WHILL in their KICKSTARTER to incorporate the mobility device that will change the people’s lives in the future occurrence.Thus, through this technology, the personal mobility market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/personal-mobility-devices-market

Current Market Trends Covered In the Report

Based on product type, Wheelchair is expected to hold the largest segment in the personal mobility devices industry during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market.

Europe holds the second-largest share in terms of revenue in the personal mobility device market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the market.

Personal Mobility Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Wheelchair

Mobility Scooters

Canes, Crutches, and Walkers

Lifting Aids

Others

By Application

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Home Care Setting

Others

Personal Mobility Devices Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Alber GmbH

Briggs Healthcare

Carex Health Brand, Inc. (Compass Health Brands)

Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing

Eurovema Mobility AB

Harmar Mobility LLC

Harvy Surgical Supply Corp.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corp.

Kaye Products, Inc.

Klaxon Mobility GmbH

Patricia Industries (Permobil)

Performance Health Holding, Inc (Patterson Medical)

Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Spinergy, Inc.

Spinlife.com LLC

Stannah Stairlifts, Inc.

Sunrise Medical, LLC

TFI HealthCare

Topro, Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/personal-mobility-devices-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404