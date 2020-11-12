Silane Market Analysis Post COVID-19 Outbreak | Global Growth, Demand, Trends, & Revenue Estimation

Owing to the increasing usage of silane in the manufacturing of paints and coatings, on account of its numerous useful features, such as the ability to provide high resistance to ultraviolet (UV) rays, water, and chemicals and excellent adhesion, the demand for it is set to increase in the coming years. In addition to this, the flourishing automobile manufacturing industry in India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Brazil is creating a huge demand for paints and coatings, for use in the automobile manufacturing process, which is also contributing toward the increasing demand for the compound across the world.

Due to the above factors, the global silane market is expected to witness an increase in its revenue from $1,577.9 million in 2017 to $2,047.0 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Silane is a metallic compound of silicon, with the formula SiH 4 and a strong odor akin to acetic acid. The other major factor responsible for the surge in the demand for silane across the world is the soaring global population. The rise in the global population level has caused a huge surge in the demand for better housing, civic infrastructure, and transportation facilities.

The silane market is currently witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions amongst the major companies offering this compound. For instance, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., a manufacturer of silane products, acquired another such company, Sea Lion Technology Inc., in 2017, in order to expand its product line and meet the rising demands of the tire manufacturing companies, by adding Sea Lion Technology’s NXT silane. Similarly, in August 2016, KRAHN Chemie Deutschland GmbH signed an agreement with SiSiB SILANES, owned by Power Chemical Corporation, for distributing the organofunctional silanes produced by SiSiB SILANES, in Europe.

Globally, the highest demand for silane was observed in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in 2017. This region is also predicted to record significant growth in the usage of this compound in the next few years, owing to the ballooning need for silane-containing products from the construction sector in the region. In addition to this, the thriving automobile manufacturing sector in the emerging economies of APAC, such as India and China, is expected to further boost the demand for it in the region.

Therefore, the demand for silane, owing to its wide-scale adoption in the manufacturing of paints and coatings, and booming construction sector throughout the world, is expected to rise in the coming years.