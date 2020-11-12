$300.0 Million Boom Expected in U.S. Coding and Marking Systems Market by 2023

The flourishing manufacturing sector in the U.S., owing to the consistent economic growth and reducing costs of managing the supply chain, are the key factors propelling the demand for coding and marking systems. For instance, during the fourth quarter of 2017, Dover Corporation recorded more than 3.0% growth in printing and identification platform. Additionally, the increasing role being played by various government agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in mandating the putting of detailed manufacturer and product information on packages related to drugs, food stuff, and beverages, is further boosting the need for coding and marking systems.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the U.S. coding and marking systems market is predicted to experience an increase in its revenue, from $558.4 million in 2017 to $860.6 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Coding and marking systems are widely used in the electrical and electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, chemical, and automotive and aerospace sectors. Amongst these, the food and beverage sector recorded the highest utilization of these systems in 2017, primarily owing to the stringent regulations pertaining to the printing of all the food and beverage-related details on the packages.

The different technologies used in coding and marking systems are thermal inkjet, thermal transfer overprinting (TTO), continuous inkjet, drop-on-demand (DoD), laser coding and marking, and print and apply labeling. Out of these, systems working on the continuous inkjet technology registered the highest demand in 2017. This is primarily attributed to the numerous advantages offered by this technology, such as the ability to print characters on any material, run for long hours with minimal servicing, and extremely high-speed printing.

The biggest trend presently being witnessed in the U.S. coding and marking systems market is the rising popularity of digital printing solutions over the conventional techniques. This is mainly ascribed to the fact that digital printing solutions, including continuous inkjet, have the ability to provide printing of millions of characters by using only a liter of ink. Moreover, the ink used in digital printing dries more quickly as compared to the ink used in conventional printing machines. The traditionally used printing solutions are also more time consuming and generate greater inventory waste than the digital solutions.

The burgeoning demand for printing solutions from various industries in the U.S. is encouraging the providers of coding and marking systems to take innovative steps to grow their clientele. For instance, REA JET started a new service centre in Texas in March 2018, in order to provide DoD, large and small-character ink jet, and high-resolution ink jet printing solutions and on-site technical training and services, equipment repairs, and other services to its clients.

Therefore, it can be concluded that owing to the burgeoning need for printing solutions in several industries, such as automotive and food and beverage, and the soaring demand for informative labeling on the packaging of the manufactured products, on account of the strict government regulations, the demand for coding and marking systems will observe huge growth in the U.S., the coming years.