Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, Share, Demand and Revenue Analysis Post COVID-19 Outbreak

In 2017, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market generated a revenue of $114.4 billion and is predicted to attain $208.4 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is witnessing growth due to the rising focus of manufacturers on brand protection and expansion of counterfeit industry. Counterfeiting is the unauthorized reproductions of a trademarks brand which are identical to genuine products. In order to avoid counterfeiting of products secure packaging is required. Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of securely packaging products for minimizing counterfeiting and infringement.

When technology is taken into consideration, the anti-counterfeiting packaging market is categorized into overt, track & trace, covert, and forensic. Out of these, the track & trace category is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period as manufacturers have started tracing and tracking their shipments in order to avoid any complications in the supply chain. With this technology, the users are allowed to assign unique identities to products during their manufacturing, which aids in tracing the product later in the supply chain.

In terms of application, the anti-counterfeiting packaging market is divided into food & beverage, clothing & apparel, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and others. Among these, the pharmaceutical & healthcare division dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017), with a share of more than 25.0% in 2017, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The reason for this is the growing pharmaceutical production and increasing concerns regarding health. In addition to this, pharmaceutical counterfeiting is on the rise across the globe, which is why manufacturers are opting for anti-counterfeiting packaging.

Among all the regions, namely Europe, Central & South America (CSA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America accounted for more than 40.0% share of the anti-counterfeiting packaging market in 2017 and is further projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a strong base of food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer good manufacturing companies in the region. In addition to this, the governments in the region are also taking several initiatives for protecting users from counterfeit products.

The growth of the counterfeit industry is a key driving factor of the anti-counterfeit packaging market. counterfeiting has penetrated several industries including food & beverage, consumer goods, clothing & apparel, and pharmaceutical. For example, as per the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development and the European Intellect Property Office, the global trade of counterfeited goods attained a value of $461 billion in 2016. Hence, in order to deal with counterfeiting activities, the manufacturers are increasingly adopting anti-counterfeit packaging technologies for protecting the authenticity of their product and their brand image.

The rising focus of manufacturers on brand protection is another factor resulting in the growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging market. The pharmaceutical industry, for example, is making use of anti-counterfeit packaging technologies because of the damage caused by the utilization of spurious products. As per the industry experts, even in the most secure markets, about 1% of all drugs in circulation are counterfeit. The consumption of spurious drugs can severely damage the health of the consumers and at times can be life-threatening.

Thus, the market is witnessing growth due to the expansion of the counterfeit industry and increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection.