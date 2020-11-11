Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Research and Developments 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Anti-Hypertensive Drugs investments from 2020 till 2025

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market was valued at about $13.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $9.72 billion at a CAGR of -8.4% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the anti-hypertensive drugs market. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The anti-hypertensive drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Sedentary lifestyle is a major driver for the growth of the anti-hypertensive drugs market. Consumption of junk food, lack of proper healthy and balanced diet, lack of proper sleep due to irregular workshifts have contributed to the increase in hypertension. Hypertension is the underlying factor for at least 45% of deaths due to heart disease and 51% of deaths due to stroke. Once the patient is diagnosed of hypertension, patients are required to use the drugs to control hypertension based on the severity of the condition. This creates a sustainable demand for the product and acts as a prominent driver for the growth of the market.

Major players in the market are Merck & Co. Inc., Astra Zeneca Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd. and Pfizer, Inc.

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

